Belal Muhammad believes Colby Covington will retire if he loses to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

By Susan Cox - October 12, 2023

Belal Muhammad believes Colby Covington will retire should he lose to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

Belal Muhammad, Colby Covington, UFC

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is the welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Edwards, 32, last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 286.

Covington, 35, fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of 2022.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA) is weighing in on the upcoming fight, believing should ‘Chaos’ lose to ‘Rocky’, he will ultimately retire.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Belal Muhammad, when asked if Colby Covington would continue with his career should he lose at UFC 296, shared the following thoughts:

“One hundred percent, he’s not a guy that’s going to fight contenders. You’ve seen it. The UFC’s literally given him older guys on their way out in every single one of his fights just so he can get a win, then given him a title fight. Like there’s no more older guys in the division for him to fight if he loses to Leon. There’s no more older guys in the division on their way out.”

“Maybe they’ll throw him Tony Ferguson if Tony Ferguson stays at 170, but I doubt it. This will be the third title shot that he’s going to lose and like Matt Brown said, he’s not a fighter. He’s a guy that loves to build up, loves to be fake, loves to have the people cheer him or boo him. But if he loses this one, all his loser fans, fake fans, they’re all going to realize this dude does really suck.”

As for a prediction as to who will be the victor between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington at UFC 296, ‘Remember the Name’ continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Colby’s going to come out throwing his wild, random strikes, literally his terrible technique. I think Leon’s going to move around, throw some good high kicks, body kicks, low kicks. Colby’s going to take a couple of terrible shots, and he’s going to realize he can’t take Leon down.”

“Leon probably will get taken down in the first round, second round. Then once it gets later to the third or fourth round, I think he’s going to start feeling the kicks from Leon, his body is going to start hurting, and I think Leon’s going to get the finish in the fourth round.”

So, there you have it, Belal predicts Leon for the win in the fourth round.

Do you agree with Belal Muhammad that Leon Edwards will win, and Colby Covington will retire?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Colby Covington UFC

Related

Jon Jones, UFC

Jon Jones reacts to the news that the UFC and USADA are ending their partnership

Susan Cox - October 12, 2023
Ashley Yoder
UFC

After a "rough two years" Ashley Yoder is "excited" to finally fight again as she faces Emily Ducote at UFC Vegas 81

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

Ashley Yoder is finally ready to fight.

Sodiq Yusuff, Edson Barboza UFC Vegas 81
Sodiq Yusuff

Pro fighters make their picks for Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 81, top-15 featherweights throw down as Sodiq Yusuff takes on Edson Barboza from the UFC Apex on Saturday night. Heading into the fight, Yusuff is a -178 favorite while the Brazilian is a +138 underdog on FanDuel.

Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC's Hunter Campbell claims USADA may be "legally liable" for what they did to Conor McGregor

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

Hunter Campbell, a UFC executive, didn’t like what USADA did to Conor McGregor.

Dana White and Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC books first Saudi Arabia fight night for March 2024, Conor McGregor reacts: "I am honored!"

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

The UFC is heading to Saudi Arabia next year, and Conor McGregor is already a fan of the deal.

Ronda Rousey

California signs Ronda Rousey-led bill to provide pension to retired MMA fighters

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023
Bo Nickal and Khamzat Chimaev
Kamaru Usman

Bo Nickal disappointed by Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev announcement: "Everyone knows I want that fight"

Josh Evanoff - October 12, 2023

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is admittedly disappointed by Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White unloads on "scumbag” USADA following their announcement that their partnership is over

Cole Shelton - October 12, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has unloaded on USADA.

Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo continues to take aim at Merab Dvalishvili, calls him “Aljamain Sterling's Butt Plug”

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has continued to go after divisional rival Merab Dvalishvili.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shares his thoughts on the possibility of Conor McGregor headlining UFC 300

Harry Kettle - October 12, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Conor McGregor possibly headlining next year’s UFC 300 card.