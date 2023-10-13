Belal Muhammad believes Colby Covington will retire if he loses to Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Belal Muhammad believes Colby Covington will retire should he lose to Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

UFC 296 takes place on Saturday, December 16th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Headlining the event is the welterweight title fight between current champion Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and Colby Covington (17-3 MMA).

Edwards, 32, last fought and defeated Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) in March of this year at UFC 286.

Covington, 35, fought and defeated Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) by unanimous decision in March of 2022.

Muhammad (23-3 MMA) is weighing in on the upcoming fight, believing should ‘Chaos’ lose to ‘Rocky’, he will ultimately retire.

Speaking with ‘MMA Fighting‘, Belal Muhammad, when asked if Colby Covington would continue with his career should he lose at UFC 296, shared the following thoughts:

“One hundred percent, he’s not a guy that’s going to fight contenders. You’ve seen it. The UFC’s literally given him older guys on their way out in every single one of his fights just so he can get a win, then given him a title fight. Like there’s no more older guys in the division for him to fight if he loses to Leon. There’s no more older guys in the division on their way out.”

“Maybe they’ll throw him Tony Ferguson if Tony Ferguson stays at 170, but I doubt it. This will be the third title shot that he’s going to lose and like Matt Brown said, he’s not a fighter. He’s a guy that loves to build up, loves to be fake, loves to have the people cheer him or boo him. But if he loses this one, all his loser fans, fake fans, they’re all going to realize this dude does really suck.”

As for a prediction as to who will be the victor between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington at UFC 296, ‘Remember the Name’ continued (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I think Colby’s going to come out throwing his wild, random strikes, literally his terrible technique. I think Leon’s going to move around, throw some good high kicks, body kicks, low kicks. Colby’s going to take a couple of terrible shots, and he’s going to realize he can’t take Leon down.”

“Leon probably will get taken down in the first round, second round. Then once it gets later to the third or fourth round, I think he’s going to start feeling the kicks from Leon, his body is going to start hurting, and I think Leon’s going to get the finish in the fourth round.”

So, there you have it, Belal predicts Leon for the win in the fourth round.

Do you agree with Belal Muhammad that Leon Edwards will win, and Colby Covington will retire?

