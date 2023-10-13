ONE Championship becomes premier destination for elite strikers
Since the launch of ONE Super Series in 2018, ONE Championship has redefined the world of combat sports.
That year, the promotion made a commitment to provide a platform for the world’s best strikers. This exciting venture enticed practitioners from various stand-up disciplines, including Muay Thai and kickboxing.
It was a bold move, and it has paid off handsomely. Today, ONE stands as a global leader in striking, with 50 percent of its lineup at every event featuring Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.
One of the company’s hallmarks is its collection of the best pound-for-pound athletes in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. This impressive list includes the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kitamoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.
ONE is also renowned for its loaded featherweight division for kickboxing. It features an array of exceptional talents, including Allazov, Superbon, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.
Moreover, the world’s largest martial arts organization is lauded for its ability to create stars from various backgrounds. Several mixed martial artists who initially came from striking disciplines have found immense success in ONE as World Champions.
Xiong Jing Nan, Fabricio Andrade, and Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, along with several members of both Lions Nation MMA and Team Lakay, are notable examples.
However, the crown jewel in this category is Stamp Fairtex, who recently became the first three-sport World Champion in history.
In 2022, ONE further bolstered its profile by forming a groundbreaking partnership with the Royal Thai Army. This led to the inception of the weekly ONE Friday Fight series, held at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
ONE Championship earns rave reviews
Even the influential voices in the world of combat sports are acknowledging ONE Championship’s prominence in striking.
Joe Rogan expressed his deep appreciation for Muay Thai. It all began with the action-packed showdown between Superlek Kitamoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September.
It prompted the renowned MMA personality and podcaster to voice his belief that Muay Thai possesses immense potential to thrive in North America.
“Out of all the combat sports out there, Muay Thai has the biggest untapped potential in the Western world. The talent is there, the excitement is off the charts. I think it’s just going to take the right organization with deep pockets to make it as huge as it deserves to be over here,” Rogan wrote on Instagram.
“Absolutely amazing fight between two masters of the art at ONE Championship.”
Rogan’s passion for Muay Thai was recognized by none other than ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
“Joe, you and I know each other — come on any time, man,” Chatri said in an interview with South China Morning Post.
“If you want to commentate in the #1 league by far in Muay Thai — absolute killers and monsters, which you know already, Joe — give me a call.”