ONE Championship becomes premier destination for elite strikers

Since the launch of ONE Super Series in 2018, ONE Championship has redefined the world of combat sports.

That year, the promotion made a commitment to provide a platform for the world’s best strikers. This exciting venture enticed practitioners from various stand-up disciplines, including Muay Thai and kickboxing.

It was a bold move, and it has paid off handsomely. Today, ONE stands as a global leader in striking, with 50 percent of its lineup at every event featuring Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts.

One of the company’s hallmarks is its collection of the best pound-for-pound athletes in both Muay Thai and kickboxing. This impressive list includes the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kitamoo9, Jonathan Haggerty, Chingiz Allazov, and Superbon Singha Mawynn.

ONE is also renowned for its loaded featherweight division for kickboxing. It features an array of exceptional talents, including Allazov, Superbon, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Marat Grigorian, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Moreover, the world’s largest martial arts organization is lauded for its ability to create stars from various backgrounds. Several mixed martial artists who initially came from striking disciplines have found immense success in ONE as World Champions.

Xiong Jing Nan, Fabricio Andrade, and Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, along with several members of both Lions Nation MMA and Team Lakay, are notable examples.

However, the crown jewel in this category is Stamp Fairtex, who recently became the first three-sport World Champion in history.

In 2022, ONE further bolstered its profile by forming a groundbreaking partnership with the Royal Thai Army. This led to the inception of the weekly ONE Friday Fight series, held at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.