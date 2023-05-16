Francis Ngannou responds to ‘ignorant’ Conor McGregor

Francis Ngannou has stuck by his gun and is confident he made the right decision to part ways with the UFC, even when the sport’s biggest star challenged it.

On Tuesday, May. 16, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had signed a lucrative deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) and will make his debut with the promotion in mid-2024.

The former UFC heavyweight champion’s focus will be on making his highly-anticipated boxing debut for the remainder of the year. The 36-year-old has his eyes set on super fights with heavyweight standouts Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder.

Although the deal Ngannou signed now looks like he made the correct decision, leaving the UFC and becoming a free agent raised more than a few eyebrows within the industry.

Appearing on The MMA Hour earlier this March, Conor McGregor questioned Ngannou’s decision claiming “he made an error” to snub his nose at a new UFC deal.