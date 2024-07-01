Dana White reacts to Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page at UFC 303: “I had that fight a draw”

Dana White is reacting to Ian Machado Garry’s win over Michael Page at UFC 303.

UFC 303 took place this past Saturday, June 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The undefeated Ian Machado Garry (15-0 MMA) took on Michael Page (22-3 MMA) in a welterweight bout. The result was a unanimous decision victory for the 26-year-old Irishman.

Garry had most previously fought and defeated Geoff Neal (15-6 MMA) this past February at UFC 298.

Page, meanwhile, had last fought and defeated Kevin Holland (26-11 MMA) this past March at UFC 299.

While many fans were pleased to see ‘The Future’ continue his undefeated streak against ‘Venom’, Dana White was not one of them.

White believes that the fight between Garry and Page should have been ruled a draw.

At the post-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White shared:

“Sean (Shelby) and Mick (Maynard) felt that that fight would play out exactly the way it did. We talked about it leading up to this fight. I had that fight a draw. If they came out and said that fight was a draw, that was exactly what I thought that fight was, too.”

Continuing, breaking it down, White said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Obviously Ian won the first round, MVP won the second round, and it was 50-50 in the third round. What was crazy was MVP had that top position and he gave it up. He could have just rode that thing out and won the round. He stood up and gave up that top position.”

Were you watching Saturday night? Do you agree with Dana White that the fight between Garry and Page should have been ruled a draw?

