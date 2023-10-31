Jon Jones assures fight fans that his “best days are still to come” following UFC 295 withdrawal

By Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Jon Jones is assuring fight fans that his ‘best days are still to come’ following his UFC 295 withdrawal.

Jon Jones, UFC

UFC 295 takes place on Saturday, November 11th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It was to have been Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in a heavyweight title bout. Billed as the Greatest of All Time vs. the Greatest Heavyweight of All Time, the fight was cancelled due to Jones suffering a pectoral injury.

It was to be Jones, 36, first title defense since defeating Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) for the vacant crown at UFC 285 on March 4.

Miocic, 41, was returning to the Octagon for the first time since he lost the UFC heavyweight championship via way to KO to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) at UFC 260 in March 2021.

UFC CEO Dana White broke the news that Jon Jones had torn his pectoral tendon during training and would require surgery which would keep him out of the Octagon for eight months.

It will now be Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) vs Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) fighting for the interim heavyweight title on November 11th.

The UFC hopes to rebook the Jones-Miocic fight in 2024.

‘Bones’ is wanting to assure his fans that his ‘best days are still to come’ taking to ‘X‘ with the following message:

“I hate the hard times, hate adversity but love being a man that gets to represent tenacity and refusing to quit. I believe even my haters have a hard time not betting on me. I’m not a man to count out. Best days are still to come.”

Do you believe we will see Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic in 2024?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

