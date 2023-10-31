Michael Bisping encourages Justin Gaethje to accept a fight with Max Holloway: “You can be forgotten about”

By Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Michael Bisping is encouraging Justin Gaethje to accept a fight with Max Holloway.

Michael-Bisping

The ‘BMF’ champion Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) spoke recently about waiting his turn for a shot at the title, should the UFC re-book a title fight between current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) and Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA).

Makhachev was supposed to fight Oliveira on Saturday, October 21st at UFC 294. That fight was cancelled due to ‘do Bronx’ suffering a nasty cut during practice. Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) stepped up on very late notice but lost by KO in Round 1 (see that here).

Max Holloway (25-7 MMA) has made a point of calling out Gaethje and Bisping thinks it’s a good idea.

Michael Bisping, speaking on his YouTube channel had some advice for Justin Gaethje:

“Max Holloway? Sign me up. Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, ‘BMF’ belt, make some more history, defend the ‘BMF’ belt. He would be the first person ever to defend the ‘BMF’ belt. I mean, that’s a pretty cool thing. Listen, we know that’s kind of a made-up belt for promotion purposes, but it’s cool, and the fans dig it, and I love it. Why not?”

Continuing, Bisping believes Gaethje should let Oliveira and Makhachev ‘go to war’:

“Come on, defend the ‘BMF’ against Max Holloway and in the meantime, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, they go to war. Islam probably gets the job done there and then Justin Gaethje steps up, fights him wherever it is, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, I don’t care. I just want to see the fight. So, there it is. I don’t think Justin Gaethje should sit out because history has shown that you can be forgotten about.”

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

Concluding, Bisping alluded to there being many irons in the fire (h/t MMAJunkie):

“There could be some crazy victory soon. Conor McGregor, he’s back. He’s going to fight Michael Chandler. If that fight with Islam and Justin doesn’t happen before Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, you can bet your bottom dollar (if) Conor McGregor wins that fight, he’s fighting for the belt. So again, where does that leave Justin Gaethje?”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping that Justin Gaethje should take a fight with Max Holloway to stay relevant? Or, do you think ‘The Highlight’ should wait for a shot at the title with Makhachev?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway Michael Bisping UFC

