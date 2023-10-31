Dana White announces stacked UFC Austin fight card for December 2

By Susan Cox - October 31, 2023

Dana White has announced a stacked UFC Austin fight card for December 2nd.

Dana White

UFC Austin will takes place on Saturday, December 2nd at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Taking to Instagram, UFC CEO, Dana White shared a video with the news of who would be fighting as well as confirming that both the main and co-main events will take place over five rounds:

“BREAKING NEWS!!! @ufc is coming back to Austin, TX on December 2nd!  #UFC Austin”

In the video, White says:

“What’s up everybody, UFC is returning to Austin, Texas, on December 2nd at the Moody Center! The main event is No. 4-ranked Beneil Dariush vs. No. 8 Arman Tsarukyan. Two elite lightweights, no holes in their game, 26 finishes between them, 15 in the first round.”

Continuing the UFC CEO said:

“Dariush is a long-time veteran trying to remain at the top, and Tsarukyan is the guy many believe has the best shot of anyone in the Top 15 of taking out Islam Makhachev. He’s the dark horse of the division and a win here puts him in the top four on the verge of a title shot.”

Concluding, Dana White spoke of the co-main event:

“The co-main event: No. 9 Dan Hooker faces No. 12 Bobby Green. That is also five rounds! Dan is that anywhere, anytime-type fighter, 18 of his 23 wins are by finish, he’s well rounded but known for his aggressive striking style.”

The main event will feature Beneil Dariush (22-5 MMA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (20-3 MMA) in a lightweight bout.

Dariush had 8 wins in a row before going down to a TKO defeat against Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 289.

Tsarukyan has back-to-back wins coming into UFC Austin, defeating Damir Ismagulov (24-3 MMA) last December and Joaquim Silva (12-4 MMA) this past June.

The co-main event will feature Dan Hooker (23-12 MMA) vs. Bobby Green (31-14 MMA).

‘The Hangman’ is coming off two victories in his last two fights, defeating Claudio Puelles (12-3 MMA) and Jalin Turner (13-7 MMA).

Dan Hooker

‘King’ also has back-to-back wins defeating Tony Ferguson (25-9 MMA) and Grant Dawson (20-2 MMA).

Other notable fights announced by Dana White will see Rob Font (20-7 MMA) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (21-3 MMA) in a bantamweight match-up.

Font has only 1 win in his last 4 fights in the Octagon. The 36 year old most recently lost to Cory Sandhagen (17-4 MMA) this past August.

Figueiredo will be getting in the cage after his most recent loss to Brandon Moreno (21-7 MMA) in January of this year at UFC 283.

Also on the card we will see Kevin Gastelum (18-8 MMA) returning to welterweight to face Sean Brady (15-1 MMA).

Gastelum has only 2 wins in his last 7 fights in the Octagon.  Brady was undefeated in the cage until Belal Muhammed (23-3 MMA) knocked him out at UFC 280 in October of last year.

Are you looking forward to UFC Austin? Who will you be betting on for the wins?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

