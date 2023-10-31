Derrick Lewis arrested for reckless driving, reportedly went 86 miles over the speed limit

By Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has reportedly been arrested on charges of reckless driving.

Derrick Lewis

‘The Black Beast’ is currently scheduled to return this Saturday against Jailton Almeida. For Derrick Lewis, the bout is a short-notice one, as he’s stepping in for Curtis Blaydes. The former heavyweight title challenger enters the matchup off a knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima in July at UFC 291.

However, the return of the longtime heavyweight contender has hit a bit of a bump in the road. As first reported by ABC13 out of Houston, Derrick Lewis has been arrested for reckless driving. The incident reportedly happened earlier today, and the heavyweight was left off with a $100 personal recognizance bond.

Furthermore, Derrick Lewis is already out of custody, with his next court date slated for late December. According to the report, the UFC heavyweight contender was going 136 miles an hour, in a 50-mile an hour zone. He allegedly passed a member of law enforcement on the highway, who stated that he was weaving in and out of traffic, leading to the arrest.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU REVEALS DEONTAY WILDER TALKS HAVE BEGUN FOR POTENTIAL PFL FIGHT: “HE’S REALLY SERIOUS ABOUT THE MMA”

Derrick Lewis

As of now, neither the company, nor Derrick Lewis have responded to the report. Furthermore, it’s unknown if the incident will impact his currently scheduled fight with Jailton Almeida. The two are currently slated to headline UFC Sau Paulo, in an important clash.

For his part, the Brazilian is currently riding a 14-fight winning streak. Although, the bout with Derrick Lewis was expected to be by-far the biggest of his career. Sadly for Jailton Almeida, it remains to be seen if the fight is going forward as of now.

What do you make of this news involving Derrick Lewis? Do you believe he will still fight Jailton Almeida this Saturday night in Brazil?

Derrick Lewis UFC

