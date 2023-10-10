Gordon Ryan suggests Jon Jones will “leave the sport at the top” following his fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295
Grappling sensation Gordon Ryan has hinted that Jon Jones will retire from mixed martial arts after UFC 295.
Next month at UFC 295, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. If he wins, many believe Jones will cement his status as the greatest of all time. In fact, some already believe he holds that distinction. In order to get ready for the contest, ‘Bones’ is doing everything in his power to improve in training, which includes rolling with BJJ star Gordon Ryan.
RELATED: JON JONES SAYS HE’S GOING TO HAVE “TROUBLE SLEEPING” AFTER BEING SERVED “A LARGE HOT PIECE OF HUMBLE PIE” FROM GORDON RYAN
Ryan is one of the most famous combat sports athletes outside of the UFC and boxing, and recent footage suggests he’s been working incredibly hard to help Jones in this camp.
However, in a recent social media post, he may have given away the ending to Jones’ story.
“I’m looking forward to watching him put on the grand finale for the fans and leaving the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten.
Gordon Ryan may have leaked Jon Jones' intentions to retire at UFC 295 pic.twitter.com/1zPlv4evil
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 9, 2023
Ryan hints at Jones retirement
“Another few days of work with the man [Jon Jones],” Ryan posted. “I’m looking forward to watching him put on a show for the fans and getting ready to soon after leave the sport at the top, on his terms, and unbeaten. What an honor to be a part of this camp.”
Regardless of what happens in New York City, it’s safe to say that Jon Jones has already had an unbelievable run in the sport. So, whether it be at Madison Square Garden or at some point in 2024 or beyond, let’s appreciate him for the time he’s got left.
Do you believe Gordon Ryan meant to tease the retirement of Jon Jones? What is your favorite moment from the career of Jones in the UFC? What other challengers could he potentially face? Let us know your thoughts on all of this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Gordon Ryan Jon Jones UFC