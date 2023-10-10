Gordon Ryan suggests Jon Jones will “leave the sport at the top” following his fight with Stipe Miocic at UFC 295

Grappling sensation Gordon Ryan has hinted that Jon Jones will retire from mixed martial arts after UFC 295.

Next month at UFC 295, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. If he wins, many believe Jones will cement his status as the greatest of all time. In fact, some already believe he holds that distinction. In order to get ready for the contest, ‘Bones’ is doing everything in his power to improve in training, which includes rolling with BJJ star Gordon Ryan.

Ryan is one of the most famous combat sports athletes outside of the UFC and boxing, and recent footage suggests he’s been working incredibly hard to help Jones in this camp.

However, in a recent social media post, he may have given away the ending to Jones’ story.