Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg solidified her position as GOAT of women’s MMA with win over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

Bellator president Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg is the female GOAT in MMA after her win over Cat Zingano.

Throughout her time in mixed martial arts, Cris Cyborg has been a dominant force. Outside of a defeat to Amanda Nunes, she has been almost untouchable across a string of different promotions. Even now, at the age of 38, she’s still able to turn back the clock and put in the kind of performances that leave people feeling awestruck.

In terms of her next steps, nobody really knows for sure what’s going to happen. What we do know, however, is that she’s a true great, which Scott Coker felt the need to point out during a media scrum after Bellator 300 where she beat Cat Zingano.