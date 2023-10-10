Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg solidified her position as GOAT of women’s MMA with win over Cat Zingano at Bellator 300

By Harry Kettle - October 10, 2023

Bellator president Scott Coker believes Cris Cyborg is the female GOAT in MMA after her win over Cat Zingano.

Cris Cyborg, Scott Coker, Bellator

Throughout her time in mixed martial arts, Cris Cyborg has been a dominant force. Outside of a defeat to Amanda Nunes, she has been almost untouchable across a string of different promotions. Even now, at the age of 38, she’s still able to turn back the clock and put in the kind of performances that leave people feeling awestruck.

In terms of her next steps, nobody really knows for sure what’s going to happen. What we do know, however, is that she’s a true great, which Scott Coker felt the need to point out during a media scrum after Bellator 300 where she beat Cat Zingano.

Coker praises Cyborg

“I don’t see how anybody can say that Cris Cyborg is not the GOAT in the female division,” Coker said. “She is a beast, she is amazing, and she took care of business. To me, that was an amazing fight.”

“I think the Leah McCourt fight was something that I was really amazed at how much she dominated Sara,” Coker said. “It’s something I felt like, ‘Wow, she’s ready to step up to the next level.’

“She wants to fight Cyborg in the future. We’d love to see it, but she’s going to have her hands full. I mean, that’s a tough test. I’d say congratulations on your win, now go get in the gym and get back to work because it’s not going to be any easy task to face Cris at any time.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe is next for Cris Cyborg? Do you agree with Scott Coker? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

