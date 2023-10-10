Sean Strickland explains why the 90’s was such “a better time” for humanity: “Y’all ever see True Lies?”

Sean Strickland is explaining why the 90’s was such ‘a better time’ for humanity.

The currently crowned UFC middleweight champion is in the news yet again. Strickland (28-5 MMA) recently defeated Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA) by unanimous decision this past September at UFC 293 to claim the belt.

Strickland at 32, is claiming the 90’s were the best of times, and giving his reasons for feeling that way.

‘Tarzan’ took to ‘X‘ with the following analogy:

Yall ever see true lies?! Man the 90s what a better time…. chick's didn't have dicks… we all liked guns.. motorcycles were cool and we all liked pussy… Now…. men watching Barbi wearing pink shirts…. ehhh wtf — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) October 10, 2023

“Yall ever see true lies?! Man the 90s what a better time…. chick’s didn’t have dicks… we all liked guns.. motorcycles were cool and we all liked pussy… Now…. men watching Barbi wearing pink shirts…. ehhh wtf”

True Lies, a movie featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis came to the screen in 1994 with the storyline being about a secret agent who has his life turned upside down when he discovers his wife may be having an affair with a used-car salesman, while terrorists smuggle nuclear war heads into the United States. In case you haven’t seen the movie, directed by James Cameron, and want to check it out, it’s currently streaming on ‘Crave’.

Obviously, whether he saw it or not (probably not), Sean Strickland was not a fan of the record-breaking Barbie movie which came out in July of this year.

The fighter seems to want to go back to better times, chicks without dicks, guns, motorcycles and ‘pussy’.

That being said, he’s sure to get a lot of commentary concerning his once again controversial verbiage on social media.

As for who Strickland will match-up with next in his first title defence, a rematch with Adesanya is always a possibility or perhaps top contender, Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA), or the winner of the Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) at UFC 294 on October 21st.

What do you think of Sean Strickland’s comments on the 90’s? Who would you like to see ‘Tarzan’ get in the cage with next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!