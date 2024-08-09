Daniel Cormier cautions Belal Muhammad amidst intensifying Kamaru Usman beef: “Be careful what you wish for!”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 9, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Belal Muhammad might be biting off more than he can chew when it comes to his growing beef with Kamaru Usman.

Daniel Cormier, Belal Muhammad, Kamaru Usman

Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards last month at UFC 304. The win capped off a remarkable streak in the welterweight division, including wins over Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.

Usman, who hasn’t fought since a middleweight loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, has teased a return to 170lbs to make another title run.  He lost back-to-back fights to Edwards to bring his legendary title reign to an abrupt halt.

In recent days, Muhammad and Usman have traded barbs on social media, and the bad blood between them has been intensifying. Cormier feels Muhammad should chill out when it comes to luring Usman into a fight.

Daniel Cormier encourages Belal Muhammad to pump the brakes

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Cormier reacted to the brewing of bad blood between Muhammad and Usman.

“This is one of those situations, where Belal Muhammad is doing exactly what you’d expect from your champions, but you gotta be careful unless that’s exactly what you want,” Cormier said. “Either he wants to fight Kamaru Usman, or he’s just chirping. Because by doing what he’s doing right now, he might have to fight Kamaru Usman, because when you bring a champion back into play, who at this point, isn’t really in contention. Because of the fights with Leon [Edwards], and Khamzat [Chimaev], the powers that be are going ‘Well, he did go up to 185 on 10 days’ notice to save a card and fought the guy that’s in a No. 1 contender match. Very close, and if it was a five-round fight, many people thought he was going to win. Maybe he deserves a chance to fight this guy!’…

“We have seen many fights and rivalries built on the fact that the guys don’t like each other,” Cormier continued. “Many fighters get title shots that many of you believe were undeserved, based on the fact that the champion, they did not like. You’ve seen people like Alex Pereira, who was born to become the man, get a title fight in two UFC fights because he had a history with Israel Adesanya. It’s not rocket science! When you bring a man’s name into play like that, especially a man that carries a lot of reputation, that has cache, gets people to show up to the arena, you gotta be careful. Because if that’s not what you want, you might get that fight.”

Muhammad is expected to face undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov for his first title defense. But, Usman remains firmly in the mix, along with an Edwards rematch and a clash with the surging Ian Machado Garry.

Belal Muhammad Daniel Cormier Kamaru Usman UFC

