VIDEO | Jon Jones wrestles with Gordon Ryan ahead of Stipe Miocic fight

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is getting some work with Gordon Ryan before facing Stipe Miocic.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane in March. Following that victory, the newly crowned heavyweight champion called to face Stipe Miocic. The Ohioan has been out of action since a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in their March 2021 rematch.

After months of speculation, the two got the deal done and will face off at UFC 295 in November. The fight will headline the promotion’s yearly pay-per-view trip to Madison Square Garden in New York. Before his historic clash with Stipe Miocic, Jon Jones has decided to get some work with Gordon Ryan.

‘The King’ is widely considered to be the greatest grappler today, and arguably the greatest no-gi grappler ever. On social media, Gordon Ryan and Jon Jones released a video of the two greats rolling in preparation for the latter’s fight with Stipe Miocic. It was entertaining as expected.

In the video clip. Jon Jones secures an early trip takedown that Gordon Ryan naturally rolled with. However, the two continued rolling in the scramble, eventually returning to their feet. The small clip was seemingly just a glimpse of the heavyweight champion’s fight camp for his November clash with Stipe Miocic.

While already one of the greatest fighters of all time, Jon Jones has now received more assistance from Gordon Ryan. While Stipe Miocic is already an underdog heading into UFC 295’s main event, he now has, even more, to deal with, as ‘Bones’ is getting training from ‘The King’.

