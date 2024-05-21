Daniel Cormier shares advice for Jon Jones ahead of likely Stipe Miocic fight: “He is a f***ing killer”

Daniel Cormier Urges Jon Jones to Take Stipe Miocic Seriously

Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones might take the Stipe Miocic fight for being the path of least resistance. With that said, the UFC Hall of Famer took to his YouTube channel to warn “Bones” about the danger of sleeping on Miocic.

“He said Stipe is old,” Cormier recalled. “Sounds like Jon Jones is wanting to fight the highest-grossing fight with the least amount of risk, but I will warn you this – don’t overlook Stipe Miocic. He is a f*cking killer, and if you overlook him he will put you out.”

Cormier fought Miocic three times, going 1-2 against him in their heavyweight title fights. Many have wondered how Miocic would look against Jones given that he hasn’t had a fight since his 2021 knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. It’s a long time away from the Octagon for the 41-year-old, but “DC” still thinks it would be a mistake if Jones took his foot off the gas against Miocic thinking it’ll be a cake walk.

The rescheduling of Jones vs. Miocic hasn’t been made official, but UFC CEO Dana White has said numerous times that it’s still the plan.