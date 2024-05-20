Dan Hardy wants Jon Jones stripped of UFC heavyweight title: “I do think it’s time”

Dan Hardy Thinks It’s Time For Jon Jones to be Stripped of UFC Gold

Speaking to Kaz Crossley on the Title Sports Network, Dan Hardy expressed his excitement for the UFC 304 card in Manchester, which will see Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes collide in a rematch (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“It’s going to be a great card, there’s some real superstars on the card and I’m glad to see Tom Aspinall back on home soil.”

Hardy feels that UFC 304 should be featuring a real world heavyweight title match without the “interim” tag.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s not for the actual belt because I do think it’s time,” Hardy said.

“What is it 511 days on the date that Jon Jones has not been active? And that was the same point that Conor McGregor was stripped of his title… For me, I think they should make it [Aspinall vs Blaydes] the official title and put it as the main event.”

UFC CEO Dana White has said numerous times that the plan is for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to be booked given the legendary status of both men. Miocic has not competed since March 2021.

Here is the full interview with Dan Hardy: