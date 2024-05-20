Dan Hardy wants Jon Jones stripped of UFC heavyweight title: “I do think it’s time”

By Fernando Quiles - May 20, 2024

Dan Hardy believes Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes should determine the true undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Jon Jones

Aspinall has a hold of the interim gold, which he won after knocking out Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 back in November 2023. Jon Jones, the UFC heavyweight titleholder, has been out of action since March 2023. An injury prevented him from defending his gold against Stipe Miocic last year. It’s a fight the UFC still has on its radar.

In Hardy’s mind, it’s time for a real UFC Heavyweight Champion to be decided.

RELATED: JON JONES BELIEVES TOM ASPINALL COULD LOSE UFC 304 TITLE DEFENSE AGAINST CURTIS BLAYDES: “HE’S DRINKING HIS OWN KOOL-AID”

Dan Hardy Thinks It’s Time For Jon Jones to be Stripped of UFC Gold

Speaking to Kaz Crossley on the Title Sports Network, Dan Hardy expressed his excitement for the UFC 304 card in Manchester, which will see Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes collide in a rematch (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“It’s going to be a great card, there’s some real superstars on the card and I’m glad to see Tom Aspinall back on home soil.”

Hardy feels that UFC 304 should be featuring a real world heavyweight title match without the “interim” tag.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s not for the actual belt because I do think it’s time,” Hardy said.

“What is it 511 days on the date that Jon Jones has not been active? And that was the same point that Conor McGregor was stripped of his title… For me, I think they should make it [Aspinall vs Blaydes] the official title and put it as the main event.”

UFC CEO Dana White has said numerous times that the plan is for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to be booked given the legendary status of both men. Miocic has not competed since March 2021.

Here is the full interview with Dan Hardy:

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Hardy Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Related

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones believes Tom Aspinall could lose UFC 304 title defense against Curtis Blaydes: "He's drinking his own Kool-aid"

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2024
Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen claims Jon Jones legacy will not be affected if he never fights Tom Aspinall: “It's just another fight”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2024

Chael Sonnen is claiming that Jon Jones legacy will not be affected if he never fights Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones
UFC

Jon Jones leaks UFC return date in social media post

Curtis Calhoun - May 16, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has announced his return before the promotion got a chance to formally share it.

Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reveals Ciryl Gane turned down UFC 304 interim title fight

Cole Shelton - May 16, 2024

Tom Aspinall will be defending his interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 in Manchester against Curtis Blaydes but that wasn’t the original plan.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier hits back at 'Magician in Manipulation' Jon Jones after recent dismissal of his UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has responded to UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones’s apparent dismissal of his light heavyweight title reign.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier questions the UFC’s decision to proceed with Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “For four years, he's lived the life of a normal person”

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024
Ben Askren
Ben Askren

Ben Askren reacts to Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira chatter: "You can’t leave Tom Aspinall sitting here with the interim belt"

Fernando Quiles - May 12, 2024

Ben Askren isn’t a fan of the talk of Jon Jones fighting Alex Pereira before he mixes it up with Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones explains his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next: “Fight the man with all the accolades”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is explaining his decision to stick with fighting Stipe Miocic next.

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones says ‘intern’ heavyweight champ Tom Aspinall is “just as selfish” by waiting for undisputed title fight

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has called Tom Aspinall selfish for waiting to fight the winner of Jon’s potential bout with Stipe Miocic.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic unapologetic about waiting out for Jon Jones title shot: "I don't care"

Josh Evanoff - May 9, 2024

Stipe Miocic has had no problem waiting to fight UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.