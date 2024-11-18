Daniel Cormier reacts to Jon Jones’ dominant UFC 309 win over Stipe Miocic: ‘It was very apparent that these two are not on the same level’

Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Jon Jones’ stellar performance at UFC 309. Jones put the UFC Heavyweight Championship at stake against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday night. While the talk going into the fight was mostly about what’s in store for “Bones” beyond UFC 309, the heavyweight king had everyone glued to their screens with his dominant victory over Miocic. The performance also impressed Jones’ most fierce rival. RELATED: DANA WHITE REACTS TO JON JONES RETIRING STIPE MIOCIC AT UFC 309: “THIS GUY’S FIGHT IQ IS OFF THE CHARTS”

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ Thrashing of Stipe Miocic

Following UFC 309, Daniel Cormier discussed Jon Jones picking Stipe Miocic apart before landing a spinning back kick to the body in round three for the TKO finish (via MMAFighting).

“This fight was built as the greatest heavyweight of all-time taking on who many consider the greatest fighter of all-time,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “From the very start of this fight it was very apparent that these two are not on the same level. From Round 1 — Jon Jones has a 10-8 round in Round 1. …

“That early takedown played such a massive part in the way that the fight played out, because it took a lot out of Stipe, and then he looked slow chasing Jon down.”

Cormier wouldn’t deny that despite his past beef with Jones, the heavyweight titleholder continues to show how gifted he is.

“This dude proved time and time again how good he is, and I truly believe a lot of it is due to the hard work, the fight I.Q., and the toughness, the durability that he possesses inside the octagon,” Cormier said. “It does not matter what I feel about Jon Jones in life, I respect him immensely as a fighter. He does a lot of the right things when he’s inside that octagon, and that has led to him having more success than anyone has had.”

Jones has made it clear that he wants a super fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. Many fans are calling for him to fight interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall in a long overdue title unification bout. UFC CEO Dana White admitted during the UFC 309 post-fight presser that he doesn’t like the idea of Jones vs. Pereira due to the size difference.

