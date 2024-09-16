Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

By Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Dana White had a priceless reaction to Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones Dana White

UFC 306 took place at the Sphere this past Saturday, and Jones was in attendance. It was revealed that “Bones” will put his UFC Heavyweight Championship on the line against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 16th.

Footage surfaced of both Jones and boxing superstar Garcia hanging out in Las Vegas, and it wasn’t exactly music to White’s ears.

RELATED: DANA WHITE CONFIRMS JON JONES VS. STIPE MIOCIC WILL HEADLINE UFC 309 AT MSG

Jon Jones Hangs Out With Ryan Garcia, Nearly Gives Dana White a Migraine

Dana White was informed of Jon Jones linking up with Ryan Garcia in “Sin City” during the UFC 306 post-fight press conference. The news might as well have been a jump scare to the UFC boss (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I hope that’s not true, “White told the media during the UFC 306 post-fight press conference. “Jon Jones is running loose and wild here tonight in Las Vegas. So let’s hope-Hunter [Campbell] you babysitting him tonight? Listen, Jon promised me tonight that he’s going to be good while he’s in Las Vegas. So, [White knocks on wood].”

While Jones has been known to have fun outside of the Octagon, he’s all business when it comes down to fight night. When he steps inside the Octagon with Stipe Miocic later this year, it will be “Bones'” attempt at his first successful UFC heavyweight title defense.

Of course, Jones is no stranger to title defenses, having had the light heavyweight division on lock for several years. He’ll look to further add to his legacy in NYC this fall, but will it be the final bout of his career?

Jones has admitted that having his last fight inside MSG would be a storybook ending.

