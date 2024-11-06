Former UFC slugger opposes interim title fight involving Shavkat Rakhmonov for UFC 310: “It kind of diminishes what an interim title is”
One former UFC veteran is not on board with the idea of Shavkat Rakhmonov fighting for interim gold.
Rakhmonov has been pushing for an interim title fight at the UFC’s year-end pay–per-view event on December 7th. His reasoning is that he isn’t sold on Belal Muhammad being fully recovered in six weeks. Interesting names such as Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards have been swirling around within the MMA community of potential matchups for Rakhmonov.
While UFC 310 is in need of a new headliner, one ex-UFC fan favorite is against the idea of an interim title being at stake.
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman Shouldn’t be for Interim Title, Says Matt Brown
During a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer,” Matt Brown explained to Damon Martin why he opposes an interim title bout at UFC 310.
“They usually do that because they need to sell the pay-per-view and put a title on it, right?” Brown said. “I feel Usman would be selling PPV’s. We all know who Usman is. We all want to watch Usman fight. I don’t think putting a title in front of that fight really changes the dynamic of that fight. I get why they would do it, and I understand the logic behind it and maybe it makes it a bigger fight, but I don’t see why you can’t keep it five rounds and just say it’s not for the title.
“Unfortunately, it kind of diminishes what an interim title is. This is probably a stronger case for that than we’ve even seen in the past. We’ve had our own qualms for what they’ve done with these interim titles, but this one’s probably got to be one of the worst instances we’ve seen, right?”
While Kamaru Usman has been a popular name rumored for an interim title fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov, Leon Edwards is a name suggested by UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping. The UFC brass have yet to announce plans for the new UFC 310 event, but BJPenn.com will keep you posted.
