UFC star Cody Garbrandt discusses his future in the sport

Garbrandt discusses UFC future

“(I’m) still going through some things with the UFC. This is my last fight on the contract, so (I’ve) got to get together with them and see what we can come up with,” Garbrandt said on the Jaxxon Podcast. “I’d love to (re-sign). I love the UFC – I think especially where the sport is going. I love mixed martial arts. Obviously, UFC is the premier league to fight in. But, you know, money talks.”

“For me, it’s not being satisfied,” Garbrandt said. “I think winning the title, I didn’t feel fulfilled. I won it and was like, ‘That’s it?’ because I think I fixated on it for so long and visualized myself doing it, and when I did it, it wasn’t like this huge surprise, ‘Oh sh*t, I did it.’ Obviously, I was happy for the people around me that were with me from the beginning.

“I don’t know. I’m still chasing whatever I was chasing, just something different. … Now I’m just chasing whatever else is on my mind because I love it. I love fighting, and I don’t see myself doing anything else because this window shuts everyday. You can only fight for so long. Lord willing, I’ll stay healthy and have longevity, five to eight more years.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What’s your favorite memory from the career of Cody Garbrandt? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!