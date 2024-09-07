Dustin Poirier confirms he will fight again in the UFC
UFC legend Dustin Poirier has confirmed that he will make the walk to the Octagon one more time.
When it comes to fan favorites, there are few more obvious choices than Dustin Poirier. This is a man who has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts, and even though he never became a world champion, he’s still one of the most beloved fighters of his generation. Following his loss to Islam Makhachev, however, many were left to wonder whether or not he’d hang up the gloves for good.
RELATED: Dan Hooker goes off on Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler: “If you don’t want to fight me again, then shut up”
Up to this point, he had not committed to retiring or fighting again. It certainly seemed as if he was edging closer towards another fight, with some rumors suggesting that he’d square off with rival Colby Covington. Alas, he doesn’t seem to be too interested in giving ‘Chaos’ the satisfaction of a big payday against him.
Now, though, we have a bit of clarity. In the following response to a fan wishing that he’d made the walk again, Poirier made his intentions clear.
I will.
Once more into the fray, into the last good fight I’ll ever know. Live and die on this day, live and die on this day https://t.co/N9H3j2OR5p
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 6, 2024
Poirier wants war
“I will [make that walk one more time]. Once more into the fray, into the last good fight I’ll ever know. Live and die on this day, live and die on this day.”
Nobody knows who it will come against or even what weight class it’ll take place in. In truth, it doesn’t really matter – so long as ‘The Diamond’ is able to shine bright once again.
Do you believe we will see Dustin Poirier compete in the Octagon again before the end of the year? When he does return, who would you like to see him compete against and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dustin Poirier UFC