Dustin Poirier confirms he will fight again in the UFC

UFC legend Dustin Poirier has confirmed that he will make the walk to the Octagon one more time.

When it comes to fan favorites, there are few more obvious choices than Dustin Poirier. This is a man who has been there and done it all in mixed martial arts, and even though he never became a world champion, he’s still one of the most beloved fighters of his generation. Following his loss to Islam Makhachev, however, many were left to wonder whether or not he’d hang up the gloves for good.

RELATED: Dan Hooker goes off on Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler: “If you don’t want to fight me again, then shut up”

Up to this point, he had not committed to retiring or fighting again. It certainly seemed as if he was edging closer towards another fight, with some rumors suggesting that he’d square off with rival Colby Covington. Alas, he doesn’t seem to be too interested in giving ‘Chaos’ the satisfaction of a big payday against him.

Now, though, we have a bit of clarity. In the following response to a fan wishing that he’d made the walk again, Poirier made his intentions clear.