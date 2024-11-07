Jon Anik explains why he believes Islam Makhachev deserves #1 P4P spot in UFC
UFC commentator Jon Anik has explained why he believes Islam Makhachev should feature in the #1 pound-for-pound fighter conversation.
Right now, Islam Makhachev is one of the best fighters on the planet. He has taken the mixed martial arts world by storm, taking over brilliantly from the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov. For many, he deserves to be the pound-for-pound number one in the UFC rankings.
Some, however, feel as if Jon Jones still deserves that spot – even given his inactivity. As we know, ‘Bones’ will return to the cage next weekend when he defends his UFC heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic.
In a recent interview, the aforementioned Jon Anik weighed in on the debate.
Anik’s view on Makhachev
“Islam Makhachev’s ability to find that takedown and find that submission in his last title defense against Dustin Poirier is about as good as it gets,” Anik told Kevin Iole. “For me, he was the guy going in, so I don’t know that he loses that perch for me. I have always put 155 pounds on a pedestal. I do believe 155 pounds is the deepest division.
“And part of the reason why Ilia Topuria is getting Fighter of the Year consideration, and rightfully so over Alex Pereira, is because of the depth of his division. But for me, it is Islam Makhachev every day of the week. Jon Jones is in the conversation, but inactivity, I think, largely takes him out of the discourse.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you believe that Islam Makhachev is currently the best fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? If not, what would he need to do in order to claim that spot in your eyes? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Islam Makhachev Jon Anik UFC