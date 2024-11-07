Kamaru Usman sends clear message on potential UFC 310 fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kamaru Usman Would Answer The Call if UFC Rings Him

On a new episode of the “Pound 4 Pound Podcast,” Kamaru Usman said that he doesn’t back away when last-minute opportunities are presented (via MMAJunkie).

“The UFC is gonna call who they think is gonna be legit tough enough and man enough to step in there, is crazy enough to step in there on short notice, and go out there and possibly shock the world,” Usman said. “Definitely the UFC knows who to call when that situation happens. And if they do give me a call, I’m gonna answer the call, get a couple things straight, and if we’ve got to do it, we’ve got to do it. I don’t shy away from any of that.”

Usman has stepped up for the UFC on late notice before. He gave the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev a run for his money back in October 2023. Chimaev was scheduled to fight Paulo Costa, who was removed from the UFC 294 card due to an elbow issue. Usman dropped a majority decision to Chimaev in a competitive three-round fight.

Could we be seeing “The Nigerian Nightmare” fighting for interim gold next month?