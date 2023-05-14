Dana White gushes over Jailton Almeida following UFC on ABC 4 win: “I think he’s going to be something special”

UFC President Dana White is over the moon when it comes to Jailton Almeida’s potential.

Almeida was in the main event of UFC on ABC 4 this past Saturday (May 13). He took on Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who was the number-nine-ranked UFC heavyweight. Almeida sat at the number 12 spot, but he will earn his place in the top 10 following his victory over “Bigi Boy.” Almeida scored a first-round submission finish via rear-naked choke to earn his 14th win in a row.

Dana White Heaps Praise On Jailton Almeida

Dana White had a chat with reporters during the UFC Charlotte post-fight press conference. During the presser, the UFC boss admitted he is in awe of Almeida.

“I have a lot of high hopes for this kid,” White said. “I think he’s going to be something special.”

Almeida is eyeing a bout with Tai Tuivasa next. He told media members that his hope is to fight for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2024.

“I’m very happy to be looking into the top 10 right now, and by the end of the year, make it to seventh or sixth,” Almeida said. “Then next year, maybe go and shoot for the title we all dream of.”

Sitting at the top of the UFC heavyweight division are the likes of Sergei Pavlovich, Stipe Miocic, Ciryl Gane, Curtis Blaydes, and Tom Aspinall. Then, of course, there is the UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones. With Jones hinting at retirement, Almeida may not get the chance to face “Bones.” Even if that is the case, however, he’ll likely get a title opportunity if he continues to extend his winning streak.

Since suffering the second loss of his pro MMA career back in early 2018, Jailton Almeida has remained in the win column. How long that will last remains to be seen, but for now, there is a potential new title contender at heavyweight emerging.