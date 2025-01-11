Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury

UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.

Over the years, Johnny Walker has served as a pretty entertaining member of the UFC roster. However, while he may bring us a lot of entertainment value, that doesn’t always lead to positive results inside the Octagon. Sometimes, in fact, he falls flat in a pretty dramatic way.

Recently, he’s gone back to the drawing board in an attempt to redefine what his mixed martial arts career will look like moving forward. That led him down the path of a showdown with Bogdan Guskov, with his hope being that he could prove to the masses why he’s ready for a run to the top.

However, as announced by Walker during an Instagram post, he’s suffered an injury.