Johnny Walker forced out of UFC 311 fight due to injury
UFC veteran Johnny Walker has been forced out of his UFC 311 fight against Bogdan Guskov as a result of an injury.
Over the years, Johnny Walker has served as a pretty entertaining member of the UFC roster. However, while he may bring us a lot of entertainment value, that doesn’t always lead to positive results inside the Octagon. Sometimes, in fact, he falls flat in a pretty dramatic way.
Recently, he’s gone back to the drawing board in an attempt to redefine what his mixed martial arts career will look like moving forward. That led him down the path of a showdown with Bogdan Guskov, with his hope being that he could prove to the masses why he’s ready for a run to the top.
However, as announced by Walker during an Instagram post, he’s suffered an injury.
Walker confirms UFC 311 withdrawal
“I’m devastated,” Walker said in a video. “A lot of hard work I put in a few months, trained a lot, and I really want to come back and do the show for you, but not this time. I wish Bogdan good luck, hopefully he can find an opponent because he probably put a lot of hard work as well, so hopefully he can find a replacement very soon.”
“I know this is not good news, but I have to make a right decision and accept this and recover, come back strong because now,” he added. “Everybody knows I’m a dad now, Caio is my little baby, I have to fight for them, for my family, and I have to put myself in the best position for come back strong and all, take step by step. Sorry guys, but I’ll be back stronger, heal as quick as I can and come back to put the show on again.”
