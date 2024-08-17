UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori brawl after PFL event

By Harry Kettle - August 17, 2024

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori got into a brawl at a casino following last night’s PFL event.

Brendan Allen, Marvin Vettori brawl

As we know, it’s not uncommon for fighters to get into scraps outside of the cage. After all, it’s what they’re trained to do – and sometimes, tensions run high. With that being said, we can’t imagine the promotion is going to be too happy about this development.

RELATED: Marvin Vettori mocks Israel Adesanya for crying at UFC 305 press conference: “He can’t say he grew up poor”

Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori both have a notable presence in the UFC’s middleweight division. They may not be in the title picture right now, but they’re certainly worth keeping an eye on.

As it turns out, they aren’t big fans of one another. In the aftermath of a PFL event on Friday, the two men wound up throwing hands in what appears to be a casino.

Allen and Vettori brawl

MMA Mania reporter Alex Behunin provided an update on the details of what happened.

“Okay, here’s an update to the Brendan Allen/Marvin Verttori brawl at PFL, per numerous sources. After PFL, Vettori tried to swing at Tuco Tokkos and missed. Michael Johnson then moved everyone out of the way and then Brendan Allen stepped in and hit Vettori with a 1-2 which made him fall into a roulette table.”

If nothing else, something like this once again proves how unpredictable mixed martial arts can be. We’re talking about two incredibly talented middleweights who, seemingly, can’t stand one another.

In terms of what the UFC does next, it doesn’t feel like any kind of punishment will be the direction they head in. Instead, the far more likely option is that Vettori and Allen are booked to fight one another.

Would you be interested in seeing Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen square off inside the Octagon? Who do you believe would walk away with the victory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Brendan Allen Marvin Vettori UFC

