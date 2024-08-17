UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori brawl after PFL event

UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori got into a brawl at a casino following last night’s PFL event.

As we know, it’s not uncommon for fighters to get into scraps outside of the cage. After all, it’s what they’re trained to do – and sometimes, tensions run high. With that being said, we can’t imagine the promotion is going to be too happy about this development.

Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori both have a notable presence in the UFC’s middleweight division. They may not be in the title picture right now, but they’re certainly worth keeping an eye on.

As it turns out, they aren’t big fans of one another. In the aftermath of a PFL event on Friday, the two men wound up throwing hands in what appears to be a casino.

ALLEN VS VETTORI IN THE CASINO 😭 pic.twitter.com/NFhgy6hxpb — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 17, 2024