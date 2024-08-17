UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori brawl after PFL event
UFC fighters Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori got into a brawl at a casino following last night’s PFL event.
As we know, it’s not uncommon for fighters to get into scraps outside of the cage. After all, it’s what they’re trained to do – and sometimes, tensions run high. With that being said, we can’t imagine the promotion is going to be too happy about this development.
Brendan Allen and Marvin Vettori both have a notable presence in the UFC’s middleweight division. They may not be in the title picture right now, but they’re certainly worth keeping an eye on.
As it turns out, they aren’t big fans of one another. In the aftermath of a PFL event on Friday, the two men wound up throwing hands in what appears to be a casino.
ALLEN VS VETTORI IN THE CASINO 😭 pic.twitter.com/NFhgy6hxpb
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 17, 2024
Okay, here’s an update to the Brendan Allen/Marvin Verttori brawl at PFL, per numerous sources
After PFL, Vettori tried to swing at Tuco Tokkos and missed
Michael Johnson then moved everyone out of the way and then
Brendan Allen stepped in and hit Vettori with a 1-2 which made…
— Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 17, 2024
Allen and Vettori brawl
MMA Mania reporter Alex Behunin provided an update on the details of what happened.
“Okay, here’s an update to the Brendan Allen/Marvin Verttori brawl at PFL, per numerous sources. After PFL, Vettori tried to swing at Tuco Tokkos and missed. Michael Johnson then moved everyone out of the way and then Brendan Allen stepped in and hit Vettori with a 1-2 which made him fall into a roulette table.”
If nothing else, something like this once again proves how unpredictable mixed martial arts can be. We’re talking about two incredibly talented middleweights who, seemingly, can’t stand one another.
In terms of what the UFC does next, it doesn’t feel like any kind of punishment will be the direction they head in. Instead, the far more likely option is that Vettori and Allen are booked to fight one another.
Would you be interested in seeing Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen square off inside the Octagon? Who do you believe would walk away with the victory? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
