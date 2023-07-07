John McCarthy shuts down talk of a Ronda Rousey return to the UFC: “Walk away and be a farmer”

By Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Former UFC referee John McCarthy has dismissed the idea of Ronda Rousey making a sensational return to the UFC.

Ronda Rousey

As many fans know, Ronda Rousey built quite a legacy for herself in mixed martial arts. She holds a 12-2 record, and served as the first major female star the UFC had seen. She became a global phenomenon and while she did lose her last two bouts to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she also had a lot of great moments along the way.

Now, at the age of 36, there are rumors circulating that she wants to dip her toe back into the MMA pool. She’s been linked with an exit from WWE for a while now, with the belief being that she’s achieved all she needs to achieve over there. It’s been almost seven years since she fought, but given her star power, you’d have to think Dana White would entertain the idea.

In a recent podcast, John McCarthy gave his thoughts on the idea.

“Look, I love Ronda,” McCarthy said. “I’ve known Ronda for a long time. I think she’s – a lot of people don’t understand Ronda and her mindset, who she is. If she wants to come back, I’d be surprised that she wants to come back. She’s got a whole life, and she’s made a ton of money. And she can do whatever she wants. She’s got a husband sitting there, she now has a baby sitting there. And she’s got her Browsey Acres that she is very functional in and loves to be part of and wants to be there. And when you’re talking about fighting, now it’s about time. Time away from all of that.”

Rousey’s big decision

“Could she make money trying to go back to the UFC? Yeah, Dana would pay her a s***load. S***load. But it probably wouldn’t be the smart thing for her to do. She’s got a great life. Great career in the UFC, great career in the WWE. Walk away and be a farmer.”

Do you agree with John McCarthy? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

