Niko Price happy to serve as Robbie Lawler’s retirement opponent at UFC 290: “I want to be the legend getter”

By Harry Kettle - July 7, 2023

Niko Price is excited about the opportunity to battle Robbie Lawler this weekend in what will serve as the veteran’s retirement fight.

On Saturday night at UFC 290, Robbie Lawler will finally ride off into the sunset. After a career that has spanned over two decades, ‘Ruthless’ will make his last walk to the Octagon when he battles Niko Price.

Across his last five bouts, Price has only been able to pick up one win. Back in December, he lost via TKO to Philip Rowe, with this contest giving him the chance to put his name back on the map. The 33-year-old always brings the heat and is never afraid to get in there and scrap, which is precisely what he’ll be required to do against someone like Lawler.

In a recent interview, Price spoke candidly about how he feels to be stepping in there with Lawler.

“It’s just another fight,” Price said. “I’ve got to fight a few legends. It’s nothing new to me. He’s an opponent, and I’m going to try to get in there and punch him in the head.”

Price is ready for Lawler

“If a ranking comes I’m not crying, but I want to fight all the legends,” Price said. “I want to be the legend getter, not the legend killer. I just want to get in there with all of them. Who knows what’s next? Only God knows the answer to that question. But I’m ready for any of them.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

While this is the right kind of mentality to have, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how he handles the pressure in Las Vegas.

Do you believe Niko Price will get the win over Robbie Lawler? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Niko Price Robbie Lawler UFC

