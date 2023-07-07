Niko Price happy to serve as Robbie Lawler’s retirement opponent at UFC 290: “I want to be the legend getter”

Niko Price is excited about the opportunity to battle Robbie Lawler this weekend in what will serve as the veteran’s retirement fight.

On Saturday night at UFC 290, Robbie Lawler will finally ride off into the sunset. After a career that has spanned over two decades, ‘Ruthless’ will make his last walk to the Octagon when he battles Niko Price.

Across his last five bouts, Price has only been able to pick up one win. Back in December, he lost via TKO to Philip Rowe, with this contest giving him the chance to put his name back on the map. The 33-year-old always brings the heat and is never afraid to get in there and scrap, which is precisely what he’ll be required to do against someone like Lawler.

In a recent interview, Price spoke candidly about how he feels to be stepping in there with Lawler.

“It’s just another fight,” Price said. “I’ve got to fight a few legends. It’s nothing new to me. He’s an opponent, and I’m going to try to get in there and punch him in the head.”