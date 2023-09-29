John McCarthy shares the one area Paddy Pimblett can pose problems for Tony Ferguson

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Later this year at UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett will square off against Tony Ferguson. It’s easily the biggest name he’s faced in his mixed martial arts career, but it must be said that fans are divided on this match-up. Some feel as if it’s a great test for both men, whereas others feel like it’s purely being set up with the intention of getting Pimblett a win against a big name.

Whatever the case may be, it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out, with a parade of media members already voicing their opinion on how it will go down.

In the eyes of the aforementioned John McCarthy, there’s a very clear advantage that Pimblett has over ‘El Cucuy’.