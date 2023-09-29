John McCarthy shares the one area Paddy Pimblett can pose problems for Tony Ferguson
MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.
Later this year at UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett will square off against Tony Ferguson. It’s easily the biggest name he’s faced in his mixed martial arts career, but it must be said that fans are divided on this match-up. Some feel as if it’s a great test for both men, whereas others feel like it’s purely being set up with the intention of getting Pimblett a win against a big name.
Whatever the case may be, it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out, with a parade of media members already voicing their opinion on how it will go down.
In the eyes of the aforementioned John McCarthy, there’s a very clear advantage that Pimblett has over ‘El Cucuy’.
Pimblett’s big advantage
“He’s (Pimblett’s) not that good in the standup. He’s not that big (of a) power puncher, he’s faster,” McCarthy said. “That’s the problem that I see in this fight for Tony. Paddy’s faster… (But) if you take a look at (Pimblett’s wins), name me the name where you go, ‘Wow!’ There you go.
“The speed is an absolute concern in this fight. If Paddy fights smart and tries to stay on his bike on the outside and just uses speed to get in and land shots, then he’s got a great shot of winning the fight,” McCarthy added.
Do you agree with John McCarthy? What will a win over Tony Ferguson do for the career trajectory of Paddy Pimblett? Are you excited to see the fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
