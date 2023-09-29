John McCarthy shares the one area Paddy Pimblett can pose problems for Tony Ferguson

By Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

MMA analyst John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the upcoming match-up between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett

Later this year at UFC 296, Paddy Pimblett will square off against Tony Ferguson. It’s easily the biggest name he’s faced in his mixed martial arts career, but it must be said that fans are divided on this match-up. Some feel as if it’s a great test for both men, whereas others feel like it’s purely being set up with the intention of getting Pimblett a win against a big name.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER WEIGHS IN ON THE PADDY PIMBLETT VS. TONY FERGUSON FIGHT BOOKING: “GAETHJE TAKES A LITTLE PART OF YOU THAT YOU DON’T GET BACK”

Whatever the case may be, it’ll be interesting to see how it all plays out, with a parade of media members already voicing their opinion on how it will go down.

In the eyes of the aforementioned John McCarthy, there’s a very clear advantage that Pimblett has over ‘El Cucuy’.

Pimblett’s big advantage

“He’s (Pimblett’s) not that good in the standup. He’s not that big (of a) power puncher, he’s faster,” McCarthy said. “That’s the problem that I see in this fight for Tony. Paddy’s faster… (But) if you take a look at (Pimblett’s wins), name me the name where you go, ‘Wow!’ There you go.

“The speed is an absolute concern in this fight. If Paddy fights smart and tries to stay on his bike on the outside and just uses speed to get in and land shots, then he’s got a great shot of winning the fight,” McCarthy added.

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with John McCarthy? What will a win over Tony Ferguson do for the career trajectory of Paddy Pimblett? Are you excited to see the fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

John McCarthy Paddy Pimblett Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Stephen Thompson, Shavkat Rakhmonov

Stephen Thompson rejects notion that the UFC is punishing him with Shavkat Rakhmonov fight

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023
Sean O'Malley, Alexandre Pantoja
Sean O'Malley

Alexandre Pantoja shares his side of disputed sparring session with fellow UFC champion Sean O’Malley

Harry Kettle - September 29, 2023

Alexandre Pantoja has given his side of what happened when he sparred with fellow UFC champion Sean O’Malley.

Montserrat Rendon, UFC
Montserrat Rendon

Montserrat Rendon reacts to judge Chris Leben's scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

Montserrat Rendon is reacting to judge Chris Leben’s scorecard in her win at UFC Vegas 79.

Miles Johns
UFC

Miles Johns wants Aiemann Zahabi in Toronto after win over Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Miles Johns didn’t understand why he was the betting underdog against Dan Argueta at UFC Vegas 79.

Dillon Danis, Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor reveals he never trained with Dillon Danis for 'El Jefe's' boxing match against Logan Paul

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023

Conor McGregor didn’t train with Dillon Danis after all.

Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson claims Francis Ngannou beating Tyson Fury "would be the biggest upset in the history of entertainment"

Cole Shelton - September 28, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Tony Ferguson, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Daniel Cormier weighs in on the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “Gaethje takes a little part of you that you don’t get back”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson.

Chael Sonnen and Dricus du Plesiss
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen explains why the UFC won’t want to give Dricus Du Plessis the next middleweight title shot: “That isn't how it works”

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

Chael Sonnen has explained why UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis won’t fight for gold next.

Alexander Volkanovski and Jamal Murray
UFC

WATCH | Alexander Volkanovski tries to submit NBA champion Jamal Murray in under a minute

Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski recently got some work with Jamal Murray.

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Former MMA champion claims Nate Diaz turned down hush money from the UFC to keep his failed drug test quiet

Susan Cox - September 28, 2023

A former MMA champion Josh Thomson is claiming Nate Diaz turned down hush money from the UFC to keep his failed drug test quiet.