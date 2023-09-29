Demetrious Johnson sees Stamp Fairtex prevailing over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2023

The highlight of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video revolves around the showdown between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee, and Demetrious Johnson is among those eagerly anticipating the matchup.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean

Both women will go head-to-head for the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship. This bout airs live in U.S. primetime from the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29.

The reigning ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion believes that Stamp has a distinct edge in this pivotal battle.

In fact, Johnson and Stamp’s paths recently crossed when they both fought on the same card during ONE’s U.S. debut this past May. There, “Mighty Mouse” left thoroughly impressed with what he saw.

One key factor that stands out for Johnson, though, is the Thai heroine’s firepower in the stand-up department.

“I got Stamp. She’s too explosive,” the pound-for-pound MMA great said.

Ham, on the other hand, is renowned for her heavy hands, making her a formidable opponent. However, Johnson sees Stamp’s striking skills on another level.

“She’s big for her weight class, she could take a shot. She’s amazing,” he said.

Demetrious Johnson praises Stamp Fairtex as one-of-a-kind talent

Demetrious Johnson views Stamp Fairtex as an extraordinary talent in MMA.

Her progress in the sport has been nothing short of outstanding, as she has rapidly climbed the ranks and achieved notable success.

Stamp’s ability to excel in various disciplines, including Muay Thai and kickboxing, underscores her status as a genuine multi-sport sensation.

“What’s she been able to do in a short amount of time she’s been in mixed martial arts is amazing,” Johnson said.

Johnson believes that Stamp is virtually unbeatable at this point.

“I think ain’t nobody beating Stamp,” he said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

