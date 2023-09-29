“Prime” Canelo Alvarez sends a message to his doubters ahead of Jermell Charlo fight: “You’ll see Saturday night”

Boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez believes he is still in his prime heading into his showdown with Jermell Charlo this weekend.

At the age of 33, Canelo Alvarez has already accomplished a great deal in the world of professional boxing. On Saturday night, he’ll attempt to grow his legacy even further when defending his undisputed super middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo. The challenger is moving up two weight classes from light middleweight, where he also happens to be an undisputed champion.

It’s the kind of encounter that a lot of fans have been wanting to see for quite some time. Now, they’ll get their wish, as we prepare to see it go down in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Canelo made it crystal clear that he believes he is still in his prime – and he aims to show that to the world tomorrow.