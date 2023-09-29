“Prime” Canelo Alvarez sends a message to his doubters ahead of Jermell Charlo fight: “You’ll see Saturday night”
Boxing sensation Canelo Alvarez believes he is still in his prime heading into his showdown with Jermell Charlo this weekend.
At the age of 33, Canelo Alvarez has already accomplished a great deal in the world of professional boxing. On Saturday night, he’ll attempt to grow his legacy even further when defending his undisputed super middleweight titles against Jermell Charlo. The challenger is moving up two weight classes from light middleweight, where he also happens to be an undisputed champion.
It’s the kind of encounter that a lot of fans have been wanting to see for quite some time. Now, they’ll get their wish, as we prepare to see it go down in Las Vegas.
In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Canelo made it crystal clear that he believes he is still in his prime – and he aims to show that to the world tomorrow.
Canelo hits back at critics
“I feel fresh, I feel in my prime,” Álvarez said. “I had an injury in my hand that slowed me down a little bit, but you’ll see Saturday night.”
When Canelo Alvarez is feeling as defiant as he seemed to be here, that’s a scary prospect for whoever is stepping into the squared circle with him. Jermell Charlo is an incredible talent in his own right and his chances of victory should be taken very seriously, but if the Mexican sensation shows up at his best, it’ll take an unbelievable effort for Charlo to stop him.
Do you agree with Canelo Alvarez – is he still in his boxing prime? What do you believe is going to be next for him if he can get past Charlo? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
