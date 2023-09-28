Daniel Cormier weighs in on the Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson fight booking: “Gaethje takes a little part of you that you don’t get back”

By Josh Evanoff - September 28, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson.

Daniel Cormier, Tony Ferguson, UFC

Earlier this week, Dana White announced that ‘The Baddy’ vs. ‘El Cucuy’ was on for December. The two will clash at UFC 296 in December, in what could be Tony Ferguson’s seventh defeat in a row. For his part, Paddy Pimblett is coming off a highly controversial win over Jared Gordon in December.

Since the fight announcement, Paddy Pimblett has opened up as a massive favorite. That being said, names such as Brendan Schaub have positively spoken about the matchup, and now have Daniel Cormier. On his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ stated that Tony Ferguson might have one final night in him.

Furthermore, Daniel Cormier drew on George Foreman’s infamous knockout of Michael Moorer. ‘Big George’ obviously became the oldest heavyweight champion that night in 1994. While he doesn’t believe Tony Ferguson will go on a title run, a fight with Paddy Pimblett could be the one that he needs to get up for.

Daniel Cormier

“Is it as simple as he just needs one?” Daniel Cormier asked on his YouTube channel. “Because imagine what happens for Tony Ferguson if he beats Paddy Pimblett. He said before the last fight – I sat in the fighter meeting with him and Tony Ferguson said, ‘It’s going to be a fight right now. Five more fights, I’m on the title.’ So, it’s not like he has lost that desire to fight. He has not lost the thought that he can be a world champion.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

“I’m going to tell you this right now, and this is the saying as old as time, fellas: Every great champion has one more night in him. We saw it with George Foreman when he beat Michael Moorer. He did not belong in the ring with Michael Moorer. We have seen so many great fighters have one great night, where if you close your eyes and you squint enough, they remind you of that person that was on that run.”

Daniel Cormier concluded, “I think Tony Ferguson was so good. The way he would hit these guys, they would look like they were bludgeoned… I think he lost something in the Justin Gaethje fight – middle of a pandemic, no people in the arena, fighting Justin Gaethje for five rounds, getting beat up for as long as that took. I thought he lost something in that fight and he just never looked the same afterwards. But not many people don’t lose something when they fight Justin Gaethje. That’s what happens. Justin Gaethje takes a little part of you that you don’t get back.”

Do you agree with these comments from Daniel Cormier? What do you make of Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson?

