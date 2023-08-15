Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 with John Dodson and Andre Petroski

By Cole Shelton - August 15, 2023
In the 135th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 292 and recapping BKFC 48.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 135 and UFC 292

We’re first joined by the new BKFC flyweight champion John Dodson (1:17). Closing out the show is UFC middleweight Andre Petroski (14:31). Sorry for only two guests, we did have interviews with Rob Font and Mario Bautista that went out after their opponents pulled out, as well as an interview scheduled with Geoff Neal before he withdrew.

John Dodson opens up the show to recap his BKFC 48 main event win over JR Ridge by first-round knockout to the inaugural flyweight title. John talks about what the win does for his legacy, winning the belt at home in Albuquerque and his first knockdown being ruled as a shove. Dodson then talks about who he may fight in his first title defense and hopes to get another RIZIN fight soon.

Andre Petroski closes out the program to preview his UFC 292 fight against Gerald Meerschaert. Andre talks about having to pull out of his last fight back in May in Newark and how hard that it is, due to the event being so close to home. He then talks about when he was able to train and fight again. Andre also shares his prediction for his fight and what a win does for him. He also talks about still wanting to fight Bo Nickal.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Andre Petroski BKFC John Dodson UFC

