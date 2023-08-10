John Dodson vows to KO JR Ridge in the first round to win inaugural flyweight title at BFKC 48, takes aim at Reggie Barnett Jr.

By Cole Shelton - August 9, 2023
John Dodson is honored to be fighting for the inaugural BKFC flyweight title.

John Dodson

Dodson is set to headline BKFC 48 on Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico for the inaugural flyweight title. It’s a massive fight for Dodson in just his third bare-knuckle fight.

“Man, I’m excited I can go and fight for the inaugural flyweight title for BKFC. Being in the squared circle, I’ve been able to toe the line and make it look so easy. This is a sport that has been geared towards and stylistically perfect for me,” Dodson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Along with getting the chance to fight for the flyweight title against JR Ridge, John Dodson will get to do it at home which only adds to his excitement.

“Getting to fight at home is a blessing, it’s an added bonus. My friends and family get to enjoy the celebration after I win,” Dodson added.

John Dodson eyes KO win at BKFC 48

In his first two BKFC fights, John Dodson has yet to see the second round. The longtime UFC fighter knows not many people can withstand his power and expects to KO JR Ridge in the first round to win the flyweight title.

“Of course, we already know I’m coming out and sacrificing both hands to solidify the win. I’ll do it in the first round,” John Dodson said. “I’m going to make sure I don’t go the distance. I want to have everybody terrified of me and they don’t even want to step into that squared circle with me… I see it playing out the exact same way the other two have. I’m going to hit him so many different times and different areas, he’s going to think he got jumped by the Dodson brothers.”

If John Dodson does end up getting the first-round KO he’s after, he already knows who he will fight next.

Dodson has been trying to face Reggie Barnett Jr., but the UFC fighter says Barnett Jr. keeps turning him down. However, he is adamant that if Barnett Jr. won’t go down to 125lbs, Dodson says he will move up to 135lbs to make the scrap happen.

“To be honest with you, JR wasn’t the opponent for this fight. I was supposed to fight Reggie Barnett but his mom told him he wasn’t able to fight. Since a champion at 135 was too much of a chicken shit to fight me, I literally have to go ahead and deal with second-best. When I knock out JR Ridge, I will get the opportunity to fight Reggie Barnett. If Reggie Barnett doesn’t want to do it at 125, I’ll more than gladly invite myself into 135. Just so I can teach his ass lesson,” Dodson concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

BKFC John Dodson

Related

Bryce Hall

Bryce Hall explains why he decided to fight in BKFC, confident he'll KO Gee Perez at BKFC 48: "I bet I can put him down"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134, UFC Vegas 78, BKFC 48
Chris Daukaus

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 134 with Bryce Hall, Vicente Luque, John Dodson, Chris Daukaus, Isaac Dulgarian, Francis Marshall

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2023

The 134th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 78 and BKFC 48 this weekend.

Luke Rockhold, Jan Blachowicz
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold teases next signing after BKFC loss to Mike Perry: "We're talking"

Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023

BKFC light-heavyweight contender Luke Rockhold is looking elsewhere for his next contest.

Mike Perry Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Joe Rogan believes Conor McGregor fighting Mike Perry in BKFC would do at least a million PPV buys: “That would be f**king bananas”

Harry Kettle - June 23, 2023

Joe Rogan thinks Conor McGregor vs Mike Perry in bare-knuckle boxing has the potential to sell over a million pay-per-views.

John Dodson
John Dodson

Former UFC title challenger John Dodson booked to fight for inaugural BKFC flyweight championship

Harry Kettle - June 16, 2023

John Dodson is set to compete for the inaugural BKFC flyweight championship, the promotion has announced.

Jimmie Rivera, BKFC 43

Jimmie Rivera says four opponents - including Chad Mendes - turned him down in BKFC, expects to fight for the belt next time out

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023
Houston Alexander
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Houston Alexander doubts BKFC 43 main event fight against Jeremy Smith goes past two rounds

Cole Shelton - May 17, 2023

Houston Alexander is ecstatic to be fighting back at home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Colby Covington
Colby Covington

Colby Covington slams "UFC washouts" for competing under BKFC: "They couldn’t make it in the UFC"

Lewis Simpson - May 15, 2023

The sport of mixed martial arts has grown rapidly over the last decade, and bare-knuckle boxing is quickly following the same footprint. However, the next welterweight title challenger, Colby Covington, isn’t a fan of the sport.

Cris Cyborg
Cris 'Cyborg' Justino

Cris Cyborg says she would be willing to fight in BKFC, would want to train with Mike Perry before debut

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023

Cris Cyborg has revealed that she would be interested in competing in bare-knuckle boxing before she walks away from combat sports.

Mike Perry Conor McGregor
MMA News

BKFC's David Feldman reveals mainstream television deal expected by July: "Two years ago it was a dream"

Josh Evanoff - May 2, 2023

BKFC President David Feldman has revealed that the company is working on a television deal.