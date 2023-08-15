Eddie Hearn takes aim at “awful” boxing match between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul: “You’re talking about low level”

Eddie Hearn Slams Boxing Skills Of Jake Paul & Nate Diaz

Being a top promoter in the world of boxing, Eddie Hearn has shown appreciation for the success of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. With that said, he’s also seen a ton of far more seasoned athletes in the sweet science. During an appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Hearn put the boxing skills of Paul and Diaz on blast.

“It was awful,” Hearn said. “Don’t get me wrong, the event was unbelievable. You did a great job. Brilliant. But when you’re talking about — you know MMA like the back of your hand. I know boxing like the back of my hand, and I’m watching that like [face in his hands], ‘This is so bad.’ The reason that Nate didn’t get stopped is that Jake didn’t have the ability. He doesn’t know how to break a fighter down, cut off the ring, beat him up, and stop him. But I give my props to Nate: super tough. Super tough. But you’re talking about low, low level in terms of standard.”

Paul and Diaz may not be done with each other just yet. “The Problem Child” has been urging the Stockton native to take an MMA rematch under the PFL banner. Diaz has said that will only happen if there is co-promotion with his Real Fight Inc. brand.