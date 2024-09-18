Johan Ghazali targets big names following ONE 168: Denver victory 

Despite winning his most recent assignment in stunning fashion, Johan Ghazali is already setting his sights on greater challenges.  

Johan Ghazali

The 17-year-old prodigy dazzled the Ball Arena crowd with a sensational performance at ONE 168: Denver on September 6. There, he scored a buzzer-beater knockout against Josue Cruz in the first round of their 142-pound catchweight bout. 

More than just a promising talent, “Jojo” is already making waves as a serious contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division. 

Following his impressive win, he is eyeing potential opponents who could bring him closer to a shot at 26 pounds of gold. At the top of his list is #2-ranked contender Denis Puric. 

“I would like to fight Denis Puric because he’s a ranked fighter. He’s been around for a long time, experienced, strong. He’s a very entertaining fighter and I would love to fight him,” the Malaysian-American phenom said. 

“I would love to put on a show anywhere, any time — U.S., Thailand, Malaysia. Maybe ONE Championship brings it back to Malaysia. I would love to fight Denis Puric.” 

Apart from targeting “The Bosnian Menace,” Ghazali is also eyeing a date with either Freddie Haggerty or Takeru Segawa. 

“Freddie Haggerty has shown some interest, or Takeru. I would love to fight these people because they come to put on a show and they’re entertaining fighters,” he said. 

Johan Ghazali cherishes chance to elevate Muay Thai in U.S.

Johan Ghazali’s debut on U.S. soil was a significant milestone, and he took great pride in showcasing “the art of eight limbs” to American fans.  

“It feels great to be one of the people who bring Muay Thai to the U.S,” he said. “I feel great, and I hope that I gain more fans in the West. I hope that they see how entertaining Muay Thai really is.” 

