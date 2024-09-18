Johan Ghazali targets big names following ONE 168: Denver victory 

Despite winning his most recent assignment in stunning fashion, Johan Ghazali is already setting his sights on greater challenges.

The 17-year-old prodigy dazzled the Ball Arena crowd with a sensational performance at ONE 168: Denver on September 6. There, he scored a buzzer-beater knockout against Josue Cruz in the first round of their 142-pound catchweight bout.

More than just a promising talent, “Jojo” is already making waves as a serious contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Following his impressive win, he is eyeing potential opponents who could bring him closer to a shot at 26 pounds of gold. At the top of his list is #2-ranked contender Denis Puric.

“I would like to fight Denis Puric because he’s a ranked fighter. He’s been around for a long time, experienced, strong. He’s a very entertaining fighter and I would love to fight him,” the Malaysian-American phenom said.

“I would love to put on a show anywhere, any time — U.S., Thailand, Malaysia. Maybe ONE Championship brings it back to Malaysia. I would love to fight Denis Puric.”

Apart from targeting “The Bosnian Menace,” Ghazali is also eyeing a date with either Freddie Haggerty or Takeru Segawa.

“Freddie Haggerty has shown some interest, or Takeru. I would love to fight these people because they come to put on a show and they’re entertaining fighters,” he said.