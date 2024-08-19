Josue Cruz looks to put “never quit mentality” on display at ONE 168
Josue Cruz may find himself facing an uphill battle, but his fighting spirit remains undiminished.
The Mexican warrior will have a chance to redeem himself as he dukes it out with Johan Ghazali in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown. This happens at ONE 168: Denver, airing live from Ball Arena on September 6.
When “Tuzo” joined ONE Championship two years ago, he came with a lot of hype due to his undefeated record of 17-0.
However, the transition from the regional circuit proved to be a tough one, and his initial performances reflected that difficulty.
His promotional debut in May 2022 against former ONE World Title contender Walter Goncalves ended in a 35-second knockout, marking his first career defeat.
Another loss to Sean Climaco this past May further delayed his quest for a victory in the organization.
Despite these setbacks, Cruz chooses to stand his ground. With resilience learned from his father and head coach, he is determined to overcome his current challenges.
“My greatest motivation has always been my dad. He was always a great example for me. I always watched him work and noticed how he never stopped providing for our family. I think he’s the best example that I could’ve ever gotten as a young kid,” Cruz said.
“In me, he instilled a ‘never quit’ mentality. The idea of never giving up, always fighting, and always accomplishing your goals through sacrifice has helped me the most when fighting and being able to accomplish all the goals I’ve set.”
Josue Cruz motivated to overcome insurmountable odds
Josue Cruz deals with another litmus test this coming September.
Johan Ghazali made a remarkable entry into ONE last year, capturing the spotlight with his dynamic performances.
His initial success, including four consecutive victories under the ONE Friday Fights banner, earned him a lucrative six-figure contract.
“Jojo” further solidified his reputation with a stunning 36-second knockout of Edgar Tabares in December 2023.
However, Ghazali’s momentum was interrupted last June when he lost to Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat via unanimous decision.
The defeat was a sobering experience for the 17-year-old, fueling his determination to get back on track.
As Cruz prepares to clash with Ghazali in Denver, he has no intention of being a stepping stone for the Malaysian-American phenom.
“Being in ONE Championship, being the first Mexican to be signed in ONE Championship I think is one of the greatest victories in my life,” he said. “Now, I want to be the first Mexican to win inside of ONE Championship.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Magomed Ankalaev slams “biggest chicken” Alex Pereira for his callout of UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis
Topics:ONE Championship