Josue Cruz looks to put “never quit mentality” on display at ONE 168

Josue Cruz may find himself facing an uphill battle, but his fighting spirit remains undiminished.

The Mexican warrior will have a chance to redeem himself as he dukes it out with Johan Ghazali in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown. This happens at ONE 168: Denver, airing live from Ball Arena on September 6.

When “Tuzo” joined ONE Championship two years ago, he came with a lot of hype due to his undefeated record of 17-0.

However, the transition from the regional circuit proved to be a tough one, and his initial performances reflected that difficulty.

His promotional debut in May 2022 against former ONE World Title contender Walter Goncalves ended in a 35-second knockout, marking his first career defeat.

Another loss to Sean Climaco this past May further delayed his quest for a victory in the organization.

Despite these setbacks, Cruz chooses to stand his ground. With resilience learned from his father and head coach, he is determined to overcome his current challenges.

“My greatest motivation has always been my dad. He was always a great example for me. I always watched him work and noticed how he never stopped providing for our family. I think he’s the best example that I could’ve ever gotten as a young kid,” Cruz said.

“In me, he instilled a ‘never quit’ mentality. The idea of never giving up, always fighting, and always accomplishing your goals through sacrifice has helped me the most when fighting and being able to accomplish all the goals I’ve set.”