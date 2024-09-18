Dana White reacts to Sean O’Malley’s torn labrum injury prior to UFC 306: “He didn’t look explosive”

By Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Dana White has reacted to Sean O’Malley revealing he was injured two months prior to UFC 306.

Sean O'Malley

O’Malley put the UFC Bantamweight Championship at stake against Merab Dvalishvili inside the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14th. It wasn’t “Suga’s” night, as he was defeated via unanimous decision. It’s just the second pro MMA loss in O’Malley’s career.

White had said that he felt O’Malley looked off on fight night, and the “Suga” show would reveal he suffered a torn labrum 10 weeks prior to the bout and will undergo surgery.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY SUFFERED TORN LABRUM WEEKS BEFORE UFC 306, SET FOR SURGERY

Dana White on Sean O’Malley’s Torn Labrum

During a chat with media members following an edition of his Contender Series, Dana White said doctors wouldn’t have been able to know Sean O’Malley had a torn labrum prior to UFC 306 because he never mentioned it (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“If these guys come in and they have something that we don’t know, I mean, how would the doctors check for a torn labrum? You know what I mean? You can’t,” White told reporters, including MMA Junkie after Dana White’s Contender Series 72 at the UFC Apex.

“Literally everybody reached out to me that night and said Sean O’Malley didn’t look like himself,” White said. “He didn’t look explosive, he didn’t look, you know, all the same stuff we were all saying that night. Not to take anything from Merab, but I mean everybody felt that way.”

With O’Malley set to go under the knife in October, the former UFC bantamweight champion will be out of action for a few months. That most likely rules out an immediate title rematch, but the UFC isn’t short on options when it comes to Dvalishvili’s first title defense.

BJPenn.com will post updates on Sean O’Malley’s injury as more details surface.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

