Video | Joe Schilling beats up “pervert” for using sex toy in his gym’s shower

Joe Schilling appeared to take justice into his own hands recently, as depicted on his Instagram stories, with videos showing him beating up a guy in the street and later explaining why he did so.

Just a little warning that this whole story is pretty NSFW. With that out of the way, we’ll continue.

In the first video, Schilling unleashes a series of kicks to a man he accuses of being armed with a dildo in his gym bathroom in LA.

“Catch a pervert in your family business bathroom with a F***** dildo i’m not sorry F*** this POS,” Schilling wrote in the caption for his post.



After the first clip shows Schilling dishing out a beating, he later explains his actions with the following reasoning.

“A little context on the video you saw,” Schilling said. “I’m running my gym, this guy sneaks in. This bum sneaks in and starts taking a shower. There’s a bum in the bathroom taking a shower. I get it, bums need showers too, although you’re trespassing. So I’m waiting for him to come out. Water turns off. I’m knocking on the door, he won’t answer the door. He starts screaming when i’m knocking on the door. He finally opens the door, and he’s f**king himself in the a*s with a dildo. That’s why I did what I did.”

It’s unknown whether there were any further repercussions from this incident. But, given how sternly the guy on the receiving end was warned, he surely won’t be going back in a hurry.

Needless to say, Joe Schilling is not a man you’d want to get on the wrong side of. The 36-year-old was a middleweight champion in GLORY, a former WBC world champion in Muay Thai and has a few wins in Bellator comping in MMA.

He was also recently linked with a fight against king of Lethwei, Dave Leduc

