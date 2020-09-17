Pro fighters make their picks for Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley

In the main event of UFC Vegas 11, Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley will finally be sharing the Octagon. Heading into the fight, Covington is a -350 favorite while the former champion is a +265 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The majority believe Covington’s pace will be too much for Woodley and he will get his hand raised.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Colby Covington vs. Tyron Woodley:

Zak Cummings, UFC middleweight: This is hard for me as I am friends and have been around Woodley for a long time. It is hard for me to pick against him on a personal level but realistically he has not looked that good in the last couple of matchups. He has been fighting studs, but this is a tough matchup for him. Colby can come out and put a good pace on Woodley as he did to Robbie that will be hard to beat. Woodley always has that KO power and he doesn’t like Colby so maybe we will see a different Woodley. If I had to put my money on it I’d say Colby but personally, it is hard to say that.

Clay Collard, former UFC featherweight: Tyron Woodley should win if he shows up, but the problem is his last two fights he hasn’t. I think he will this time because he doesn’t like Colby and will get the KO.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: I’m putting my money on Colby. He is so good and his pressure will be the difference.

Andre Ewell, UFC bantamweight: I am always going to go with Woodley. He is a cool guy and I trained with him a bit. I think this is the fight that he will get the fire back in him.

Frank Camacho, UFC lightweight: I see Colby. He is a workhorse and I think he will grind him out for five rounds similar to what Usman did to Woodley.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I think Colby Covington especially the way Tyron Woodley has looked lately. I believe Colby will put the pace on him and outwork him.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I have to pick Colby. If this was two years ago I’d say Woodley but he hasn’t looked like himself in the past two fights. Colby will use his pressure and pace to have success and get the win.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: I think Colby Covington is taking it. He will be able to overwhelm Woodley and is a nightmare matchup for him.

***

Fighters picking Colby Covington: Zak Cummings, Tyson Nam, Frank Camacho, Kyle Nelson, Joe Solecki, Brandon Royval

Fighters picking Tyron Woodley: Clay Collard, Andre Ewell

Who do you think wins the UFC Vegas 11 main event between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley?