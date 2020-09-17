Daniel Cormier reveals he is in “very early conversations” with WWE officials, pitches commentary gig

Retired UFC star Daniel Cormier has confirmed that he is in very early talks with WWE regarding a potential switch over to pro wrestling.

Cormier officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts last month after failing to win back the UFC Heavyweight Championship in his trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic. Before that, however, fans had always known that there was a possibility “DC” would make the jump over to professional wrestling in some capacity once he hung up his gloves.

A while back Cormier noted that he had been in discussions with WWE over auditioning for a commentary role, and during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the former two-weight world champion seemed to indicate that would be the direction he’d go in if he does join the company.

“We’ve been talking,” Cormier said. “We’ve spoken to some of the people over there in very, very early conversations. WWE is a company I’ve watched and loved my entire life.

“Put me at the commentary table,” Cormier says. “Let me call the matches for six months and tell you how great these wrestlers are in the ring. I would love that, and I wouldn’t be faking it. WWE is something I’ve loved my entire life.”

When Cormier confirmed that he wanted to walk away from the sport of MMA recently, he was pretty honest in his assessment of how things had transpired.

“I’m not going to fight anymore,” Cormier said on ESPN. I was talking to Joe Rogan after the fight, and I told him my interest is fighting for championships, and I can’t imagine with a loss that I’d be fighting for a belt again. I lost two fights in a row for the first time in my career. You’ve got to understand when it’s time, and the reality is part of the reason I got hit with that right hand by Stipe is because I’m older. You can’t fight father time.”

“At 41 years old, I fought the heavyweight champion of the world three rounds to two with the idea that I wanted to win,” Cormier added. “I didn’t go in there trying to give a good account of myself. I wanted to win the fight and I still believe I can beat Stipe Miocic. But every day that passes, it doesn’t work in my favor.”

