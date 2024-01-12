Joe Rogan reveals current UFC middleweight broke Francis Ngannou’s punching power record: “They didn’t want to register it”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has revealed that a current UFC middleweight has allegedly broken Francis Ngannou’s punching power record.

As much as the Ultimate Fighting Championship may not want to acknowledge it, Francis Ngannou is a history-maker. He is easily one of the most exciting MMA fighters who has ever lived, and he’s a former UFC heavyweight champion. Now, though, he’s no longer part of the company, and he’s instead opted to sign for PFL. Alongside that, he’s also coming off the back of a blockbuster boxing match against Tyson Fury.

For years now, the UFC Performance Institute has had a machine designed to absorb impact and register just how much force was used. Since 2017, Ngannou has been the record holder.

However, as per Joe Rogan, it now seems as if a new king is in town: Joe Pyfer.