Joe Rogan reveals current UFC middleweight broke Francis Ngannou’s punching power record: “They didn’t want to register it”
UFC commentator Joe Rogan has revealed that a current UFC middleweight has allegedly broken Francis Ngannou’s punching power record.
As much as the Ultimate Fighting Championship may not want to acknowledge it, Francis Ngannou is a history-maker. He is easily one of the most exciting MMA fighters who has ever lived, and he’s a former UFC heavyweight champion. Now, though, he’s no longer part of the company, and he’s instead opted to sign for PFL. Alongside that, he’s also coming off the back of a blockbuster boxing match against Tyson Fury.
For years now, the UFC Performance Institute has had a machine designed to absorb impact and register just how much force was used. Since 2017, Ngannou has been the record holder.
However, as per Joe Rogan, it now seems as if a new king is in town: Joe Pyfer.
Joe Pyfer broke Francis Ngannou’s record on the punch machine
And he did it THREE times in a ROW 🤯
🎥/The Joe Rogan Experience pic.twitter.com/rqzu0UyB7z
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 11, 2024
Pyfer overtakes Ngannou
“That motherf—ker hits so hard,” Rogan said about Pyfer. “We should tell everybody that he broke Francis Ngannou’s record on that punch machine.”
“They weren’t trying to give it [the record] to him,” Brady responded.
Rogan continued, “They didn’t want to register it, and I don’t understand why. Why didn’t they want to give it to him?”
“I don’t know,” Brady answered. “The guy was saying something was weird with the machine … He [Pyfer] did it like three times! Three times in a row.”
“Oh, so the guy didn’t want to believe it?” Rogan concluded in laughter.
Quotes via MMA Mania
Pyfer is set to return next month in a main event showdown against fellow middleweight contender Jack Hermansson.
Do you believe that Joe Pyfer broke the record? What do you believe the future holds for him in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
