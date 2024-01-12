UFC 299: ‘O’Malley vs. Vera 2’ Fight Card

By Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

The fight card has been all but confirmed for UFC 299 – one of the most stacked events in the history of mixed martial arts.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera

Over the course of the next few months, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is gearing up for one hell of a run. UFC 297 through UFC 300 all look set to be blockbuster shows, but right now, the one on paper that’s really standing out is UFC 299.

The main event of the evening will see Sean O’Malley defend his bantamweight crown against Marlon Vera. It will serve as a rematch of their contest from a few years back, when ‘Chito’ was the man who had his hand raised.

While that may be the only title fight on the card, there are so, so many other bouts to get fans excited. As per UFC.com, this is what the Miami card currently looks like.

UFC 299 Fight Card – Saturday, March 9 – Miami, Florida

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera – bantamweight championship
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis – lightweight
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena – welterweight
Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page – welterweight
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida – heavyweight
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber – women’s flyweight
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos – lightweight
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong – bantamweight
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips – bantamweight
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian – heavyweight
Lauren Murphy vs. Karine Silva – women’s flyweight
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk – middleweight
CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev – flyweight

From here, it’ll be fascinating to see what the promotions does in order to try and get UFC 300 on the same level.

What fight are you most excited to see on the UFC 299 card? Would you consider making the trip to Florida for this? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

