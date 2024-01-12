UFC 299: ‘O’Malley vs. Vera 2’ Fight Card

The fight card has been all but confirmed for UFC 299 – one of the most stacked events in the history of mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the next few months, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is gearing up for one hell of a run. UFC 297 through UFC 300 all look set to be blockbuster shows, but right now, the one on paper that’s really standing out is UFC 299.

The main event of the evening will see Sean O’Malley defend his bantamweight crown against Marlon Vera. It will serve as a rematch of their contest from a few years back, when ‘Chito’ was the man who had his hand raised.

While that may be the only title fight on the card, there are so, so many other bouts to get fans excited. As per UFC.com, this is what the Miami card currently looks like.