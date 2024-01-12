Former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie books Octagon return for UFC Vegas 89

By Harry Kettle - January 12, 2024

Former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie will return to the Octagon later this year at UFC Vegas 89.

Germaine de Randamie

As many fans will remember, Germaine de Randamie became the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion in 2017. She was later stripped of that title and since then, she’s only fought four times. In her most recent appearance, the 39-year-old secured a technical submission win over Julianna Pena in October 2020.

RELATED: Germaine de Randamie targeting title fight with Julianna Pena or Raquel Pennington upon return: “Let’s go”

Alas, in the years following, her main focus was on starting a family. She gave birth to her first child in March 2023 and now, it appears as if he’s finally ready to climb back into the cage.

As per the following report, her return will come against Norma Dumont on April 6.

de Randamie’s big comeback

“Norma Dumont will fight Germaine de Randamie at #UFCVegas89 on April 6th. (first rep. @laertevianamma ) #UFC #MMA #UFCESPN #UFC2024”

In her UFC career, Norma Dumont has put together a record of 6-2. Following her split decision defeat to Macy Chiasson in May 2022, Dumont has since gone on a three-fight win streak to make herself a genuine contender at bantamweight.

Of course, if she wants to take the next big step in her evolution, it wouldn’t hurt to knock off a former champion. In the eyes of many, GDR will be seen as a fan favorite – but in equal measure, it’s also been quite some time since we last saw her compete. There’s no telling where she’s at in her career and if she’s able to pull off a big victory, she may be an early contender for Comeback Fighter of the Year – and we’re only in January.

Who do you favor to pick up the win in this contest: Germaine de Randamie or Norma Dumont? Could either go on to become a world champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Germaine de Randamie Norma Dumont UFC

