Former women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie books Octagon return for UFC Vegas 89

Former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie will return to the Octagon later this year at UFC Vegas 89.

As many fans will remember, Germaine de Randamie became the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight champion in 2017. She was later stripped of that title and since then, she’s only fought four times. In her most recent appearance, the 39-year-old secured a technical submission win over Julianna Pena in October 2020.

Alas, in the years following, her main focus was on starting a family. She gave birth to her first child in March 2023 and now, it appears as if he’s finally ready to climb back into the cage.

As per the following report, her return will come against Norma Dumont on April 6.