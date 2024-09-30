Joe Rogan returns to commentary desk for UFC 307, other broadcast details revealed

Joe Rogan Returns for UFC 307 Broadcast

MMAFighting.com was able to snag the broadcast details from UFC officials. It’ll be Joe Rogan making his return for color commentary duties. Joining him will be the UFC’s play-by-play ace Jon Anik. UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will also be at the desk with Rogan and Anik.

The report also notes that Megan Olivi will be the roving reporter for UFC 307.

Rogan last did commentary work for UFC 306 inside the Sphere in Las Vegas. Anik recently recalled Rogan’s reaction when he first saw the production value the UFC put into the show during an interview with MMAFighting.

“So he’s seen it all, he’s a renaissance man, far more that than me,” Anik said about Rogan. “I still felt convicted in the fact that he would be effectively blown away, and yeah, just jaw-dropped, and ‘Oh my gosh,’ and sort of one visual upstages the one that came before it.

“We went all the way up to the 400 section — as high as you can go — which [are] some of the best seats to do our pay-per-view open, and I actually didn’t quite get down in time. So we had a little bit of lead navigation in terms of our throw to the next piece, but it was insane to see [Rogan and Cormier’s] reactions for the first time and you think you know what you’re walking into, but you really don’t.”

