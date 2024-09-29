Bob Arum says it’s “over” for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, suggests they fight each other
Longtime boxing promoter Bob Arum thinks Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder have seen their best days inside the ring.
Joshua recently suffered a brutal fifth-round knockout loss to Daniel Dubois. “AJ” was challenging for Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title. The event brought in nearly 100,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.
As for Wilder, he also suffered a devastating loss in his last outing. Zhilei Zhang scored a fifth-round TKO finish over “The Bronze Bomber” back in June.
Bob Arum Calls For Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder, Thinks It’s ‘Over’ for Them
During an interview with Fight Hub TV, Bob Arum wasn’t shy in expressing his opinion of Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder (via BoxingScene.com).
“No, you don’t have an off night getting out of you that way,” said Arum. “I just think AJ has been through a lot of wars. I think it’s over for him as well as over for [Deontay] Wilder.”
“Maybe they can fight each other,” Arum said, “that’d be good.”
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is a longtime promoter and friend of Joshua. He’s shared his belief that “AJ” should wait to see the outcome of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2.
Should Fury suffer another loss to Usyk, it could open the door for a long-anticipated showdown. Despite the loss to Dubois, there will still be an appetite for Joshua vs. Fury.
Hearn has also said Joshua wants a rematch with Dubois. Initially, Hearn said there was a rematch clause in place. The Matchroom boss later walked back that claim. With that said, both Joshua and Dubois camps have expressed mutual interest.
Joshua recently released a video on social media. In the clip, the former world champion said he will continue his boxing career. He shared his belief that he can still reach the mountain top again.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Anthony Joshua Bob Arum Deontay Wilder