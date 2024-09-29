Bob Arum says it’s “over” for Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, suggests they fight each other

“Maybe they can fight each other,” Arum said, “that’d be good.”

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn is a longtime promoter and friend of Joshua. He’s shared his belief that “AJ” should wait to see the outcome of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2.

Should Fury suffer another loss to Usyk, it could open the door for a long-anticipated showdown. Despite the loss to Dubois, there will still be an appetite for Joshua vs. Fury.

Hearn has also said Joshua wants a rematch with Dubois. Initially, Hearn said there was a rematch clause in place. The Matchroom boss later walked back that claim. With that said, both Joshua and Dubois camps have expressed mutual interest.

Joshua recently released a video on social media. In the clip, the former world champion said he will continue his boxing career. He shared his belief that he can still reach the mountain top again.