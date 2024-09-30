Renato Moicano extends training invitation to Benoit Saint-Denis: “I think he’s a great fighter and he’s still young”

Renato Moicano would like for Benoit Saint-Denis to train with him at American Top Team.

Moicano and Saint-Denis were rivals inside the Octagon this past Saturday. “Money” Moicano entered enemy territory in Paris. The setting didn’t deter the Brazilian in the least, as he battered the heavily hyped Saint-Denis in the opening round alone.

Saint-Denis showed his heart and toughness, making it through the second stanza. The doctor would not let him enter the third round, however.

Now that the fight has happened, Moicano is urging his former foe to join his team.

