Renato Moicano extends training invitation to Benoit Saint-Denis: “I think he’s a great fighter and he’s still young”
Renato Moicano would like for Benoit Saint-Denis to train with him at American Top Team.
Moicano and Saint-Denis were rivals inside the Octagon this past Saturday. “Money” Moicano entered enemy territory in Paris. The setting didn’t deter the Brazilian in the least, as he battered the heavily hyped Saint-Denis in the opening round alone.
Saint-Denis showed his heart and toughness, making it through the second stanza. The doctor would not let him enter the third round, however.
Now that the fight has happened, Moicano is urging his former foe to join his team.
Renato Moicano Invites Benoit Saint-Denis to Train with Him
During the UFC Paris post-fight press conference, Renato Moicano said he feels Benoit Saint-Denis will improve vastly if he trains at American Top Team (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
“I invite Benoit Saint Denis to come to our gym, to train with us and I can guarantee he’s going to be another fighter,” Moicano told reporters at the UFC Fight Night 243 post-fight news conference. “He needs to get out of his comfort zone in my opinion. But I think he’s a great fighter and he’s still young. The problem is, they give him Dustin Poirier and ‘Money’ Moicano in a row. We are a different level now. But I think eventually he’s going to get there.”
Many had high hopes for Saint-Denis going into his showdown with Dustin Poirier earlier this year. While Saint-Denis made things fun early on, he was knocked out in the second round. With back-to-back finishing losses, some are questioning if Saint-Denis can live up to the initial lofty expectations.
Time will tell if the “God of War” will take Moicano up on his training offer. For now, he will be focused on recovering after having a rough go inside the Octagon.
Topics:Benoit Saint Denis Renato Moicano UFC