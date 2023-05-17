Francis Ngannou admits he will always regret not getting to fight ‘GOAT’ Jon Jones

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou does regret missing out on a fight with Jon Jones.

‘The Predator’ ended his lengthy free agency earlier this week, signing with the PFL. Ngannou got a lot in his deal with the company, including a guarantee of seven figures per fight, a role on a fighter advocacy board, the ability to lead PFL Africa, box, and more. Naturally, his signing has again ignited a war of words with ‘Bones’.

Jones famously won the title that Ngannou vacated in March, submitting Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. For over a year, there was talk of the two heavyweights meeting. However, due to Ngannou’s contractual issues with the UFC, the fight never came to fruition. Furthermore, unless a cross-promotion between the PFL and UFC happens, it seems the bout never will.

During a recent appearance on the DC & RC podcast, Francis Ngannou addressed Jon Jones. There, ‘The Predator’ admitted that he was saddened by missing out on the fight. While Ngannou is likely happy with the pay increase and added contractual freedom, the former champion is still bummed about missing out on the Jones bout.

“Always. I will always have a regret of not fighting Jon Jones,” Francis Ngannou stated in the interview on the DC & RC podcast. “I think you know, being in this sport, being in this position. What you want to do is test yourself against Jon Jones who is a GOAT of the sport. You can argue that to him.”

He continued, “I will always, and to this day, I’m like, if there’s ever an opportunity to fight Jon Jones we will do it. But, I don’t know how. Maybe a cross-promotion, I don’t know. But Jon Jones is somebody that anyone who would like to make a legacy in this sport would like to fight.”

