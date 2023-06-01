Joe Rogan praises Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s Ultimate Fighter dynamic: ‘It’s amazing”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemingly enjoyed the first episode of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The show premiered earlier this week, with one of the biggest seasons in years. The reason why the show has a lot more excitement is likely tied to the return of Conor McGregor. A former coach on the show in the past, ‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

In that trilogy bout with ‘The Diamond’, the Irishman broke his leg. As a result, he’s been out of the cage for nearly two years but is now slated to return against Michael Chandler. The former Bellator champion coached the show opposite McGregor. In the first episode of the series, the two had some back and forth, including what weight class the fight will take place.

That sort of trash talk really intrigued UFC commentator, Joe Rogan. During a recent edition of his podcast alongside Gillian Robertson, he discussed the show. There, Rogan praised the dynamic between McGregor and Chandler on the show and referenced their trash-talking.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL OFFERS BRUTAL THOUGHTS ON CONOR MCGREGOR’S NETFLIX SERIES: “I DON’T THINK BEING AN ALCOHOLIC IS INSPIRING”

Joe Rogan discusses the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter

“They cast that show as a reality show, it’s a very cleverly done show,” Joe Rogan stated in a recent edition of his podcast alongside UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson. “It’s smart, the way they do it. Like even now with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, it’s great, it’s perfect! It’s perfect s*it talking when Conor tells him, ‘You’ll do what you’re told!’, it’s amazing!”

He continued, “I hope that fight takes place. It’s such a show, right? It’s not just an athletic competition, they want to make sure people are fun.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Will you watch the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter?