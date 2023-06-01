Joe Rogan praises Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s Ultimate Fighter dynamic: ‘It’s amazing”

By Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemingly enjoyed the first episode of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

The show premiered earlier this week, with one of the biggest seasons in years. The reason why the show has a lot more excitement is likely tied to the return of Conor McGregor. A former coach on the show in the past, ‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

In that trilogy bout with ‘The Diamond’, the Irishman broke his leg. As a result, he’s been out of the cage for nearly two years but is now slated to return against Michael Chandler. The former Bellator champion coached the show opposite McGregor. In the first episode of the series, the two had some back and forth, including what weight class the fight will take place.

That sort of trash talk really intrigued UFC commentator, Joe Rogan. During a recent edition of his podcast alongside Gillian Robertson, he discussed the show. There, Rogan praised the dynamic between McGregor and Chandler on the show and referenced their trash-talking.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL OFFERS BRUTAL THOUGHTS ON CONOR MCGREGOR’S NETFLIX SERIES: “I DON’T THINK BEING AN ALCOHOLIC IS INSPIRING”

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler

Joe Rogan discusses the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter

“They cast that show as a reality show, it’s a very cleverly done show,” Joe Rogan stated in a recent edition of his podcast alongside UFC flyweight Gillian Robertson. “It’s smart, the way they do it. Like even now with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, it’s great, it’s perfect! It’s perfect s*it talking when Conor tells him, ‘You’ll do what you’re told!’, it’s amazing!”

He continued, “I hope that fight takes place. It’s such a show, right? It’s not just an athletic competition, they want to make sure people are fun.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Joe Rogan? Will you watch the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Joe Rogan Michael Chandler

Related

Colby Covington

Colby Covington hopes to lineup a fight with Conor McGregor after dethroning Leon Edwards: “I have nothing but respect and admiration”

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023
Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler says the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor in viral “You’ll do what you're told” clip on TUF 31

Harry Kettle - June 1, 2023

Michael Chandler has claimed that the UFC cut out his reply to Conor McGregor during their opening exchange on The Ultimate Fighter.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul offers brutal thoughts on Conor McGregor's Netflix series: "I don't think being an alcoholic is inspiring"

Josh Evanoff - May 31, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul seemingly isn’t a fan of McGregor Forever.

Joe Rogan, Yair Rodriguez, UFC 290, UFC
UFC

UFC commentator Joe Rogan heaps praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez: “He is f**king wicked”

Susan Cox - May 31, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is heaping praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor responds to Matt Brown with accusations of heroin addiction

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Conor McGregor has hit back at Matt Brown by dubbing him a heroin addict, highlighting his past substance abuse issues.

Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez

Justin Gaethje shares surprisingly high praise for former UFC champion Conor McGregor: “He’s an amazing fighter”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor vows that his fight against Michael Chandler will be "the greatest return in combat sports"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor knows his fight against Michael Chandler will be highly anticipated.

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor explains why he accepted fight against 'Gamer' Michael Chandler

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2023

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has explained why he’s fighting Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor makes threatening claim ahead of Michael Chandler fight: "You're going to see a visual of a head hanging off"

Lewis Simpson - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor has made a violent claim of what to expect when he meets Michael Chandler later in the year.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor go back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight

Susan Cox - May 30, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski and Conor McGregor are going back and forth over a potential UFC fight at lightweight.