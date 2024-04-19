UFC 303: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler’ Fight Card and Start Times

By Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

The countdown is on as fight fans around the globe gear up for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

Event: UFC 303: McGregor vs Poirier
Date: Saturday, 29th June 2024
Location: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6pm EST prelims, 10pm EST main card)

After waiting so long for an official announcement, we now know that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will take place at UFC 303 as part of International Fight Week. Both men have been teasing this contest for over a year, and now, we’re finally going to see it.

As is so often the case, Conor alone is enough of a draw to ensure that plenty of people are going to tune in for this event. At the same time, we’re expecting some interesting fight announcements over the course of the next few weeks and months.

As per UFC.com and MMA Mania, we already have a list of five fights that are scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

UFC 303: McGregor vs Chandler

Welterweight – Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler
Featherweight – Cub Swanson vs Andre Fili
Strawweight – Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs Gillian Robertson
Flyweight – Carlos Hernandez vs Rei Tsuruya
Middleweight – Joe Pyfer vs Marc-Andre Barriault

With it being International Fight Week, you’d have to imagine the promotion will want to go hard in the paint. Conor is going to bring in plenty of casual fans, but we expect that the hardcore supporters of the sport will be rewarded too.

What is your early prediction for the showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler? If you had to pick a handful of fights to add to this card that are feasible, what would they be? Let us know your thoughts on this intriguing card, BJPENN Nation!

