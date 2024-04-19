UFC 303: ‘Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler’ Fight Card and Start Times

The countdown is on as fight fans around the globe gear up for the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Event: UFC 303: McGregor vs Poirier

Date: Saturday, 29th June 2024

Location: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (6pm EST prelims, 10pm EST main card)

After waiting so long for an official announcement, we now know that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler will take place at UFC 303 as part of International Fight Week. Both men have been teasing this contest for over a year, and now, we’re finally going to see it.

As is so often the case, Conor alone is enough of a draw to ensure that plenty of people are going to tune in for this event. At the same time, we’re expecting some interesting fight announcements over the course of the next few weeks and months.

As per UFC.com and MMA Mania, we already have a list of five fights that are scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.