Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje’s assessment that the BMF belt is stupid: “I like it”

Dustin Poirier disagrees with Justin Gaethje’s assessment that the ‘BMF’ belt is stupid.

Poirier (29-7 MMA) and Gaethje (24-4 MMA) will meet in a five-round main event on Saturday, July 29th at UFC 291 which take place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The two will be fighting for the ‘BMF’ (Baddest Motherf**ker) belt.

‘The Diamond’ and ‘The Highlight’ originally met in April of 2018 which saw Poirier defeat Gaethje by fourth round TKO.

Gaethje, speaking to ‘Cageside Press’ spoke about the ‘BMF’ belt saying:

“Honestly, my true assessment, like when Masvidal and Diaz fought for it, I was, like, ’This is stupid.’ And I still think it’s kind of stupid.”

Well, Dustin Poirier disagrees with that assessment. In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Poirier shared his thoughts on the BMF title:

“It is what it is. I’ve seen people excited about the ‘BMF’ title. I’ve seen people talking sh*t about it. To me, if you look at our track record, look at Justin’s history, look at my history. It just makes sense. … All the Fight of the Year contenders we’ve been in. He has other ones from other organizations coming into the UFC, Fight of the Year contenders. It just makes sense. This is going to be a great fight.”

Continuing, Poirier said he thinks fighting for the ‘BMF’ belt is ‘awesome’:

“It never crossed my mind that I would be fighting for a ‘BMF’ belt, but it’s awesome. I would love to hang it up in my living room. … I don’t think the ‘BMF” belt’s stupid. I like it. And it’s going to get wrapped around my waist.”

Concluding, the 34-year-old Dustin Poirier said:

“I think the winner of this fight with me and Gaethje is next in line after the winner of Charles and Beneil. We can’t deny Beneil. If he goes out there and gets his hand raised, come on. The guy’s done so much. He deserves to get a crack at that belt. But that’s my goal is to have all the belts. I’d have an interim belt, a ‘BMF’ belt, and undisputed belt. Let’s go.”

Will you be watching UFC 291? Who do you believe will be the next ‘BMF’ champion?

